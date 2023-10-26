Motswako rapper Khuli Chana said he is in the music industry for the long run

He was speaking with Mo Flava on 947 when he revealed that music is his calling and was not retiring anytime soon

Khuli also confessed during the interview that he has tried venturing to other fields but got scammed instead

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Khuli Chana has revealed that he's been scammed in the past and will not retire from music anytime soon. Images: Getty Images/ Gallo Images/ Instagram/ khulichana01

Source: Getty Images

Motswako legend Khulane Morule, popularly known by his stage name, Khuli Chana, got candid about his investments.

Also, the mentor to well-sought-after rapping newcomer Maglera Doe from Klerksdorp revealed that leaving the music industry was not part of the plan, so we'll still have the Tswa Daar hitmaker around for a while.

Khuli Chana speaks to Mo Flava about financial wealth and knowledge

He told Mo Flava that he had previously tried to plant seeds in the corporate world and got scammed, said a TimesLIVE report:

“I started to jump into other ventures and try to invest. I’ve been scammed. I’ve had a lot of failed ventures, you learn from that.”

Retiring from music not on Khuli Chana's plans

The fashion-forward rapper who gave Mzansi the Hape le Hape also made it known that he couldn't escape from the game no matter the different route and options he explored:

“Music is my true calling and every three years or so I want to put out a statement about how I’m retiring and it keeps calling me back.

"That statement is on ice, I will never retire. I think I will retire when there’s no music left in me and don't even need to make an announcement for something like that.”

Check out his YouTube interview with Mo Flava below:

Khuli Chana allegedly owes SARS over R1M in taxes

In other investment stories about Khuli Chana on Briefly News, it was previously reported that the rapper was in hot water with the tax man allegedly owing over R1 million.

The report further stated that his company, Khuli Chana Holdings, owed the Mpumalanga tax man over half a million in VAT alone, aside from other counts of tax evasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News