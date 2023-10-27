Cardi B, in collaboration with SKIMS for their campaign, is said to have generated over $4 million in revenue for the brand

Netizens were impressed by these numbers as it proved the Bronx rapper's major influence beyond music

The shapewear brand owned by Kim Kardashian recently launched SKIMS menswear with three athletes

Cardi B received praise after she pulled impressive numbers for SKIMS. Image: @iamcardib

Kim Kardashian, the marketing prowess was in her bag when she had Cardi B join the SKIMS campaign.

Cardi's SKIMS campaign brings in big money

According to X blogger @popcrave, this was calculated in terms of the media impact value. The post reads:

"@IamCardiB’s SKIMS campaign generated more than $4 MILLION in media impact value, according to Launchmetrics."

Netizens laud Cardi and Kim

Social media users were highly impressed by these numbers. Many said they proved just how much the Bronx rapper's influence goes beyond music.

@KhumaloDanica

"That's why Kim chose her. She knew. Both queens."

@khiiTho_ said:

"That’s why they chose her. Catch it."

@chockietee said:

"Offset is a lucky man."

@shorlamoses added:

"Now, that's how you make a splash in the fashion world! Congrats, Cardi."

@BerriBardi expressed:

"$4M in 2 weeks is CRAZY. The Cardi B impact. She has no foes only Fans."

SKIM launches men's wear

The shapewear brand owned by reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently launched SKIMS menswear with three prominent athletes, including Neymar Jr, Nick Bosa, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other athletes include 49ers Nick Bosa and OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She shared the campaign advert and received immense praise from her followers.

SKIMS makes a million every minute

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian's latest venture, SKIMS, was reported to make a million dollars per minute.

The underwear line was launched on Thursday, 26 October 2023, and it made a huge number of sales on that day.

The SKIMS website pulled in 25 000 orders within the first five minutes of its opening.

