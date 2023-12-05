Sizwe Dhlomo faced social media backlash as an old tweet from 2013 resurfaced

The star assured the public that Nelson Mandela was alive amid false reports of the former president's death

Social media users reacted humorously, with some joking about Sizwe acting like Mandela's doctor

Popular South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo's name popped up on social media timelines after one of his old tweets resurfaced. The star took to his page on 5 December 2013 to give an update about Nelson Mandela's health.

Sizwe Dhlomo was blasted on social media over a post he shared in 2013. Image: @sizwedhlomo and Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo dragged over ten-year-old Mandela tweet

One thing we can all agree on is that social media never forgets. Sizwe Dhlomo recently found himself charting social media trends after his old tweet resurfaced. In the post, Sizwe assured the country that Nelson Mandela was still alive following various reports that the former president had died.

A screenshot of the star's post shared by a social media user with the handle @ShottaZee stated that the reports making rounds at the time were not true. Sizwe also noted that there were challenges with Mandela's respiratory system, but he was alive. The post read:

"The reports about Mandela are not true. There was a bit of a scare with his respiratory equipment at around 20:30 but right now, he is alive."

Sizwe Dhlomo's post gets hilarious reactions

Social media users were rolling on the floor after reading the tweet. Many said Sizwe acted like he was Nelson Mandela's doctor.

@Sisi_Sasha said:

"Why did he tweet this bambiza nge Nurse kaMandela to this day "

@SciyandaSithole wrote:

"He had actually died in July (went to vegetative state: mentally dead), but they kept him alive with machines for months, nobody knows why."

@SansCue commented:

"This was wild. With so much confidence even."

@CMagagz shared:

"So he's not always right?"

@MsKabzela added:

"Twitter is unforgiving "

