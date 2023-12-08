Dance viral dance sensation Skomota was caught on camera feasting on his snots

The viral video was shared by a Twitter (X) user on social media that shows the dance sensation eating his snots

Many netizens weighed in after viewing the video of Skomota eating his snots

Dance viral sensation Skomota has been making trends lately, and recently, he made headlines as a disturbing video of him went viral on social media.

Skomota feasts on his snots

The dance sensation left many netizens in stitches after his request to work with the late Ricky Rick and, AKA. Now Skomota finds himself trending once again as a video of him feasting on his snot has circulated social media.

The clip of the star enjoying his snots was posted by a Twitter (X) user @ThiboTalk, who captioned it:

"Skomota caught off guard."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Skomota's viral video

Shortly after the video was posted, Social media users shared their thoughts on the dance sensation feeding off his snots. Check out some of the comments below:

@TheGBrown1 wrote:

"I mean …. Just look at him."

@giristyle5309 said:

"Digging a gold, and taking it to a refinery."

@KapshunGoCrazy responded:

"Most people do this though if we being honest..he just unfortunately got caught in 4K."

@NgobeniTee shared:

"It's him acting like he did nothing wrong."

@BhejulaKaDyonta replied:

"Sies man."

@Roots11191 mentioned:

"Entlek Skomota is eating snots, right inside the club."

@shalibaby commented:

"Nothing wrong here, entleck we all do that just that we are not aware."

Skomota gets booked in Propaganda

Skomota has been making headlines recently, and in the latest news, the dance sensation was spotted performing at one of Mzansi's biggest groove clubs in Pretoria, Propaganda.

An X user, @QueenYayaNew, posted a short clip of the star dancing and having a great time on stage at the establishment, with patrons hyping him while he performs. The Twitter user then captioned the video:

"Anyways, Skomota was booked at Propaganda as well !!!"

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress clinched the Best Traditional Album award and delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

