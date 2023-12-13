Shauwn Mkhize wished her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane a happy birthday on 13 December

The businesswoman relayed a sweet message to her on Instagram, where she said she is proud to have her as her daughter

Mkhize said Tamia's addition to their family brought nothing but growth and said they shared a lot of happy times

Shauwn Mkhize shared a special message to Tamia on her birthday. Image: @tamia_mpisane, @shawunmkhize

Shauwn Mkhize extended warm birthday wishes to her daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane who was born on 13 December.

Mkhize shows love to her daughter-in-law

The businesswoman conveyed a heartfelt message to her daughter on Instagram, expressing her pride in having her as a cherished part of her family.

Tamia married her son Andile Mpisane in a wedding that shocked the nation.

"Happy birthday my Tam Tam. I couldn't let this special day go by without expressing how truly grateful and happy I am to have you as my daughter.

Mkhize added that she was mostly proud of they way Tamia moulded and cared for her own family with Andile.

"It has been a wonderful experience."

She also mentioned how she has taken pride in the remarkable mother and wife she has evolved into. Shawun continued by saying Tamia has genuinely transformed their family dynamics for the better and appreciates the love and nurturing she has consistently provided.

Shauwn speaks on their cherished times together

Mkhize expressed that the inclusion of Tamia into their family has been a source of growth, bringing forth numerous joyous moments that they've shared together.

"Your presence adds light and happiness, and I treasure our moments of gossip and laughter that have created a bond that is truly special to me. May this year be filled with abundant blessings, love, and joy!"

See Mkhize's beautiful post below:

Andile Mpisane shows love to wife Tamia on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Andile Mpisane celebrated his wife, Tamia's birthday and penned the sweetest birthday message to her.

Tamia and Andile are parents to two beautiful girls.

The mother of two was overwhelmed with emotions from all the love she received from peeps online.

