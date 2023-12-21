Singer Simphiwe Dana issued a statement informing her Gqeberha fans of the decision to postpone her show

Simphiwe Dana postponed her show set to take place on 23 December. Image: @simphiwedana

Singer Simphiwe Dana issued a statement informing her Gqeberha fans of the decision to postpone her show, which was set to take place on 23 December.

Simphiwe announces postponement of her show

One Night Only Simphiwe Dana show was due to take place on 23 December at the Boardwalk in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. But, because of the issues she mentioned in her statement, the show was postponed.

Simphiwe apologized to her fans for the delay, citing primarily "unforeseen logistical challenges" as the cause.

In her caption, she said:

"Beautiful people, it pains me to have to postpone my show that was supposed to take place this Saturday, 23 Dec. I am truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. I was really looking forward to connecting with all of you and sharing my music on stage, but sometimes life throws unexpected curveballs.

"I promise to make it up to you all very soon! Thank you for your continuous support. Sending you all so much love and light!"

Fans express disappointment in the postponement of the show

Commenting under her post, fans were disappointed but many were happy that they would get the chance to purchase their tickets.

hlubikazi_keswa said:

"So sad. I was looking forward to this."

nomzamomoss shared:

"I must say, I'm happy she rescheduled. I'm not surprised, though; Simphiwe did this to us in 2015. When tickets don't sell as expected, she doesn't come. I bought the Driemanskap ticket for that day even though I love Ms Dana much much more, I've also never seen them live so hence I opted for their show. Definitely getting the ticket for 2024!!!"

037_asdb said:

"I think advertising is the reason for this because I only knew via word of mouth. But it was in the local Newspaper so who really knows ?"

simphiwesizwe' asked:

"Please come back to the Joburg Theater again in 2024."

ms feliciaa said:

"Ma'm I think you deserve more international recognition...was listening to your music with my grandpa namhlanje and I must say...wow haybo...grew up listening to your music coz my grandfather always played your music in her car via CD ...I definitely want to buy him a ticket."

Simphiwe partners with Dumza Maswana for an epic breakfast

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe Dana and Dumza Maswana battled it out for the title of South Africa's biggest breakfast king.

They will represent two breakfast giants, White Star and Weet-Bix, to spread the importance of breakfast.

Source: Briefly News