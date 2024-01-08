Music producer Mondli Ngcobo has provided clarity regarding Mandisa 'Mandy' Malebo's passing

Mandy Malebo is the mother of his child and he trended shortly after the news of her passing

Mondli shared a short statement from the family, saying she felt a bubbling sensation in her stomach

Mondli Ngcobo has shared a short family statement on the passing of Mandy Malebo. Image: @mandymalebo

Source: Instagram

The passing of socialite, influencer, and businesswoman Mandisa 'Mandy' Malebo was tainted by suicide rumours. However, the family of the late Mandy have clarified the cause of death via a statement shared by music producer Mondli Ngcobo.

Mandy Malebo's cause of death revealed

Mondli Ngcobo, who is also the father of Mandy Malebo's son, has provided clarity regarding passing. In a short statement shared by her family, they explained that Mandy complained about a sudden bubbling sensation in her stomach.

She was then hospitalised on 27 December 2023 but had died afterwards in January.

"Her health deteriorated thereafter, which eventually lead to her losing her life."

At first when news of her passing got out, many people came up with speculations.

Mondli addresses hurtful comments from netizens

The spotlight was also on Mondli Ngcobo, who trended shortly after the news of her passing. This was because people brought back an old clip of Mandy speaking about their co-parenting relationship.

She had made a video where she put her Mondli on blast alleging numerous abusive incidents which happened between them. Mandy also accused him of not paying enough child support.

In his Instagram post, Mondli said:

"I have heard all kinds of hurtful speculations about the cause of death and about me but I personally urge you to give her family space and grace to mourn the loss. I am awaiting for her family to finalize the details of laying her to rest and I will share it with you accordingly."

