Music producer Mondli Ngcobo's baby mama, Mandy Malebo, has passed away and news of her passing made rounds on 4 January

South Africans reacted with shock at the suspected cause of death, and many unearthed her old videos where she spoke out about abuse

Malebo was a socialite, influencer, and businesswoman who gained the spotlight for being Mondli Ngcobo's baby mama, who put him on blast

Mondli Ngcobo’s baby mama, Mandy Malebo, has passed away. Image: @mandymalebo

Source: Instagram

Socialite Mandy Malebo has passed away. News of her death circulated around social media on 4 January.

Shock as Mandy Malebo passes away

The news was first reported by Instagram news website Maphephandaba, who hinted at a suspected suicide.

"Details of her death are still sketchy at the moment, With some suspecting suicide and others. May her soul rest in peace."

In a follow-up post, the gossip page shared that Mandy Malebo allegedly complained about alcohol poisoning before she was rushed to hospital.

"Plot twist: several close friends say @mandymalebo complained about alcohol poisoning before she was rushed to hospital. Messages sent to @maphephandaba from different people say Mandy told them she had alcohol poisoning. Proper investigations are underway."

History between Mandy and Mondli

Mandy Malebo was a socialite, influencer, and businesswoman who gained the spotlight for being music producer Mondli Ngcobo's baby mama. She previously made a video where she put her baby daddy on blast.

In an old video which trended after the news of her passing, Mondli spoke about an alleged abusive incident which happened, and she also accused him of not paying enough child support.

Mzansi says hands off Mondli

Mzansi trolled Mondli Ngcobo, but many were in his defence, saying he possibly had nothing to do with this.

@visse_ss said:

"Can we refrain from centering Mondli Ngcobo in her passing? Blaming this individual seems unjust. Let's avoid implicating this individual as we lack insight into their relationship. Sustaining a glamorous lifestyle can be challenging. The matter extends beyond Mondli's alleged lack of support for his child."

@ChrisExcel102

"R1500 from Mondli Ngcobo plus R500 from SASSA plus R1500 from a mother. Leave Mondli Ngcobo alone."

