Pop icon Rihanna strutted the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 fashion show's red carpet wearing all black

The Barbadian singer wore a midi skirt and a puffer jacket inspired by a 1940s vintage design created by Dior

The Navy went crazy over Rihanna's latest outfit, with many saying it brings out her more mature side

Rihanna sat front-row at the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 fashion show. Image: Emma McIntyre/Max Cisotti

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 fashion show. The Barbadian singer turned heads on the red carpet wearing an elegant all-black designer outfit.

Rihanna's outfit gets a thumbs up

On 22 January, Rihanna sat in the front row at the esteemed fashion show wearing a midi skirt and a puffer jacket inspired by a 1940s vintage design created by Christian Dior, according to Vogue.

The fashion icon completed the look with a big cap, black gloves and white pump heels. Awarding her a 10/10 from her fans.

The Navy goes gaga over Rihanna's fashion look

Taking to X, @gabgonebad and the Navy went crazy over Rihanna's latest outfit. Many were impressed to see RiRi finally serving looks, something she is known for. Also bringing out her more mature side.

"Rihanna at the Dior fashion show. She’s the last IT girl."

@stangolan:

"I just feel like this is finally Rihanna and not Robyn posing."

@goncallvesigor1:

"Wow she knows she's the moment."

@DarrenStHill:

"That smile at the end. The way she lives her life is like nobody is watching. & just serves’ happiness is keyyyy. Go."

@sp_art_acus:

"8 years on hiatus and still that much interest towards her."

@siin_ciity:

"Rihanna really is THAT GIRL I have yet to come across anyone that has said they don't like her. She's literally loved by pretty much everyone, whether it's for her fashion & style, her personality and how she pays no mind or her artistry & creativity - She's an absolute ICON."

