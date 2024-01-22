Pop star Rihanna has a new female bodyguard and social media users are raving about her

Some people shared their experiences with the bodyguard, with some saying she takes no nonsense

Rihanna has a female bodyguard and netizens are obsessed with her.

Source: Getty Images

Barbadian Pop star Rihanna has recently been spotted with a new female bodyguard, who has somewhat gained the spotlight.

Who is this mystery female bodyguard?

Taking to social media, a Rihanna fan account @gabgonebad asked about Rihanna's new member from her security detail. The X user mentioned that they love that Rihanna's bodyguard is now a female.

"I love that now Rihanna has a female bodyguard."

Not much is known about the lady, but she has been spotted with the Diamonds singer on numerous occasions.

What people are saying about the lady bodyguard

Taking to the comments, some people shared their experiences with her, saying she takes no nonsense. Others lauded Rihanna for empowering female workers.

@ladidaix

"And her bodyguard fly af."

@NYGELSARTORIAL

"Not her putting that clothing on."

@antiandchill

"This lady pushed tf outta me."

@Curt_Tiwone

"She look like she gets down and DON’T play!"

@TheHomie_IKE:

"I love that she is matching her fly…colors and all."

@cyanopreme

"She look like she don’t play either."

@bria_barrows

"Oh she definitely Caribbean lol. Look at her mouth. Lol."

Rihanna names Mnike her SOTY

The singer recently made headlines when she named South African artist Tyler ICU's Mnike as her song of 2023.

"Album of the year? Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl? [by Davido featuring Musa Keys] on repeat. That and Mnike [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my song of the year.”

Rihanna also mentioned Davido's Unavailable and said it is also her 2023 jam. Africans were super proud that their very own made it into Rihanna's radar.

Rihanna speaks on her baby daddy A$AP Rocky

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna recently praised A$AP Rocky's fathering skills and joked about their sons' features.

The star discussed her sons and A$AP Rocky's role as a father, expressing admiration for his patience and love.

Fans reacted positively to Rihanna's interview, expressing support for her relationship with the rapper.

