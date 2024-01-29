DJ Maphorisa surprised fans by revealing his love for Nigerian Indomie noodles, in a viral video on social media

Social media users echoed his sentiments, praising Indomie's quality and asking for tips on where to buy it

The revelation sparked a positive response, with fans expressing their love for Indomie and jokingly suggesting it could end the Nigeria vs. SA "war"

DJ Maphorisa recently shocked his fans and followers when he revealed that he is also a huge fan of the popular Nigerian noodles Indomie.

DJ Maphorisa shared that he is a big fan of Indomie noodles. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa celebrates box on Indomie in viral video

Anyone who has tasted the famous Indomie noodles from Nigeria knows they are some of the best in the world. Many people have shared different ways they love to enjoy the delicacy on social media.

Award-winning South African music producer DJ Maphorisa shared that he is also a big fan of West African fast food. Taking to his Instagram page, the Abalele hitmaker shared a video with a box of Indomie noodles in his car. He was obviously over the moon with his purchase.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi agrees with DJ Maphorisa about Indomie noodles

Social media users shared the same sentiments with the legendary music producer. Many even wanted him to plug them on where to buy the full box. Some fans came through with their different creative recipes.

@lucindakameel said:

"The best noodles in the entire world ‍"

@lady_asah added:

"Where do y’all get the box?"

@thecarguy_ug noted:

"These noodles will stop the Nigeria vs SA war"

@derrickskyze wrote:

"Premium quality that one hayi ama maggie"

@missy_lks commented:

"These are the best thing to ever happen to noodles ke sana .. indomie to the world "

@kgotz_leshabane said:

"Those are noodles, it's the first time seeing onion and chicken flavor, Indome noodles are the best, "

@cueda_beat added:

"Also try those Chinese Noodles from Value.Co"

DJ Maphorisa's "cheap" pots divide Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa has come under fire from social media over his pots. The Amapiano producers shared a video while cooking, and fans are split.

Social media users came out guns blazing at DJ Maphorisa for using a low-quality stove and ordinary pots. The music producer headed to his social media page to give his followers a glimpse of what he was making at home.

Source: Briefly News