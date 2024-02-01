Lewis Hamilton is reportedly in the final stages of joining Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, departing from Mercedes

The news has shocked fans and sparked discussions on social media about what will happen in the 2025 season

Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari has generated excitement and speculation about his future in the sport

Lewis Hamilton is allegedly ditching Mercedes for Ferrari. Image: Qian Jun/MB Media and Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton reportedly joining Ferrari

Social media is buzzing following the announcement that Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of signing a contract with Ferrari.

According to Sky Sports News, Hamilton recently signed a two-year contract with Mercedes, due to expire end of 2025 but he will depart the team after this season and replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Fans react to Hamilton's shocking move to Ferrari

The news of the seven-time world champion joining Mercedes' rival sent shockwaves across the internet. Fans cannot believe Lewis Hamilton will be on the Ferrari. The star trended on social media as fans dished their thoughts on his alleged move.

@MBrundleF1 said:

"I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story."

@RoyMustang786 added:

"Lewis Hamilton when he asks Fred Vasseur how good the Ferrari mechanics and strategists are #F1"

@xxoMarina commented:

"Me pretending to be a Ferrari fan if Lewis Hamilton moves there."

@formullana wrote:

"This Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move is too crazy I blocked RedBull."

