Metro FM awards nominated artist Nomfundo Moh recently got emotional during her radio interview

The two-time Metro FM Music Awards nominee broke down in tears when she was interviewed on Metro FM

Nomfundo Moh has asked her fans to vote for her and has been enjoying the praises for her new song Umusa

Songstress Nomfundo Moh was brought to tears when she was interviewed at Metro FM. The singing sensation is currently enjoying the success of her song, which fans have praised.

Nomfundo gets emotional during radio interview

The soulful singer Nomfundo Moh was a recent guest on Metro FM, where she spoke about her illustrious career and her wins.

According to Fakaza, the star got emotional and burst into tears as she discussed her success and how she has maintained it. Nomfundo also touched on humility and not letting fame get into one's head.

Watch a clip from the interview.

Nomfundo celebrates Metro FM nomination

Nomfundo is a two-time Metro FM Music Awards nominee this year. The Phakade Lam singer has asked her fans to vote for her.

She is nominated under the Best African Pop and the Best RnB categories. Under the RnB category, Nomduno has been rooting for the new kid on the block, Nontokozo Mkhize, whom she worked with on the track.

"Thank you, Metro FM. Thank you to my MohFam for the love and support, I truly appreciate it. Voting details on the posters‼️ You can vote as many times as you can. Congratulations to my friend @nontokozo_mkhizeh. It feels like were discussing our future plans just yesterday. This is our time now. Congratulations to to all the nominees."

Nomfundo explains music direction

Following the release of her new song Umusa, Nomfundo explained to her curious fans that she had not decided to do Gospel music. Instead, she has opted to do Spiritual Afro Pop.

"People: Are you doing Gospel now? Me: No. As an artist, your superpower lies on your versatility. Most of you know me as a “love bird” and I can do more than just that.. We tell stories, we teach about life, and there is more to lifeAfro Pop is waaay bigger than love alone, ngakho ke you can expect MORE from MOH. Allow me to introduce you to Spiritual Afro Pop."

Nomfundo receives praise for restaurant

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomfundo Moh added a new income stream when she opened a restaurant named La Mar in Spruitview, creating job opportunities.

Fans praised her on social media by congratulating the songstress and expressing blessings and admiration for her new venture.

