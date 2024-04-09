Nomfundo Moh set the record straight after being asked if she is now doing gospel music

Coming from releasing Umusa , the singer clarified that she still does Afro-Pop and that she was simply introducing a spiritual side to the genre

Mzansi showed love for Nomfundo's artistry and praised her for pushing herself beyond what she's known for

Nomfundo Moh addressed the claims that she had transitioned into gospel music. The singer recently released a spiritual song, Umusa, with Cassper Nyovest and Msaki, and said she was exploring her artistry and the ever-evolving Afro-Pop genre.

Nomfundo Moh comes clean about gospel claims

Nomfundo Moh is at the peak of her career and has grown a large fanbase with her fantastic music and remarkable singing talent.

The Phakade Lami hitmaker released her latest single, Umusa, featuring Cassper Nyovest and Msaki, and delved into a more spiritual side along with her collaborations.

While Cassper Nyovest's verse received much praise and criticism, solely for his transition as a born-again Christian, the song also raised questions on whether Nomfondo was coming out as a gospel singer.

Having broken into the industry with her bouncy Afro-Pop tunes, the singer's dramatic switch to a spiritual song caught many fans off guard.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nomfundo said she was simply exploring her creativity:

"As an artist, your superpower lies in your versatility. Most of you know me as a “love bird”; I can do more than that. We tell stories and teach about life; there is more to life.

"Afro Pop is way bigger than love alone. With that said, you can expect more from Moh. Allow me to introduce you to Spiritual Afro-Pop."

Fans show love to Nomfundo Moh

Mzansi is impressed with how Nomfundo is growing as an artist and showered her with praise:

bonganikubayi praised Nomfundo:

"Your talent is unmatched. I can’t stop listening."

boohle_sa hyped Nomfundo up:

"Yes, please!"

meneer_mafora confessed:

"Seeing you makes me believe that my problems will go away. Continue to touch lives like you're doing with mine through your healing music, Nomfundo."

the_main_24 said:

"What a beautiful track."

peaches_dj wrote:

"Thank you! I've been playing this song on repeat."

mntezira blessed Nomfundo:

"May God bless you with more; your music is a blessing."

Nomfundo Moh hailed for creating employment

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nomfundo Moh's new restaurant.

The singer was hailed for diversifying her income outside of music and for creating job opportunities.

