Presenter Dingaan Khumalo will portray a lead role in a new Mzansi Magic TV series titled Ha Molefi

He will play the role of Ntate Molefi, a hard-headed elder with a gay son and who is also a widow

Dingaan is best known for the role of James Motsamai on the SABC 2 drama series Muvhango

Seasoned TV presenter Dingaan Khumalo has opened up about her upcoming role on a Mzansi Magic TV series.

Dingaan Khumalo will play an old-fashioned father on Mzansi Magic's 'Ha Molefi'.

Khumalo introduces new character to excited fans

On his Instagram page, the talented TV personality Dingaan Khumalo introduced her newest character, Ntate Molefi.

He shared with his supporters that he has landed a lead role in a new Mzansi Magic TV series titled Ha Molefi.

"Let me introduce you to Ntate Molefi, He will be on your screen from the 17th of June at 20:00 on 161. HA MOLIFE. I can't wait."

Dingaan Khumalo made a name for himself as James Motsamai on the SABC 2 drama series Muvhango.

All about Dingaan's character

Dingaan Khumalo spoke to TshisaLIVE and lifted the lid on his character, Ntate Molefi. Khumalo spoke about Molefi as a hard-headed elder with a gay son, as he is not very familiar with his lifestyle.

Ntate Molefi is also a widow, and he has taken the huge responsibility of raising his son.

“...there were refreshing people and energy — and we had to respect people's genders, something new which was close to me that I had to practise myself, and I'm proud of myself. In 'Ha Molefi', my son is gay, and Ntate Molefi isn't used to that type of arrangement. When his mother passes on, his father has to adapt and love him the way he is and try to live with him under one roof.”

