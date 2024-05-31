Global site navigation

Mr JazziQ Threatens Legal Action Against Ngcebo McObothi Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
by  Moroba Moroeng 3 min read
  • Mr JazziQ is threatening legal action against the woman who claimed he sexually harassed her
  • Ngcebo Mcobothi exposed the DJ/ producer on social media, saying he forced himself on her, a claim he has since denied
  • In retaliation, JazziQ's management released a statement that he would be pursuing legal aid to clear his name

Mr JazziQ intends to take Ngcebo McObothi to court
Mr JazziQ is threatening legal action after Ngcebo McObothi accused him of harassment. Images: Instagram/ mrjazziq and Twitter/ ngcebomcobothi1
Source: UGC

Mr JazziQ is planning to take things to court after Ngcebo Mcobothi made some serious allegations against him. The YFM producer claimed that JazziQ sexually harassed her after she turned down his advances, and he wants to fight the matter in court.

Mr JazziQ takes Ngcebo Mcobothi to court

In the days following Ngcebo Mcobothi's allegations against Mr JazziQ, the Woza hitmaker doesn't plan to let the matter slide.

Briefly News reported on the YFM producer's Twitter (X) posts alleging that JazziQ harassed her in an elevator when he visited the station for an interview.

Having released a statement rubbishing the claims, the DJ/ producer's management followed up with a video of the fateful day.

The clip was intended to show that there was little to no interaction between the parties, though it did not show the incident in question.

Despite his statement, Mcobothi's posts are still public, and though she has allegedly not opened a case, Mr JazziQ intends to:

"Mr JazziQ asks that Ms Mcobothi, who hasn't opened a criminal case against him, consider the implications of the damaging lie she has spread.
"He will have no option but to pursue the legal route to clear his name so that this cloud of suspicion can be lifted from him."

Mzansi weighs in on Mr JazziQ's statement

Netizens were stunned and encouraged JazziQ to make Ngcebo Mcobothi pay:

South African comedian, Tol A$$ Mo said:

"It's the easiest way anyone can destroy your career, even in your innocence. Now you have to deal with a lie. Sue her, and if she can't pay, send her to jail."

triplekmdm wrote:

"I can't imagine if you didn’t have this video, bro. Surely most people are in prison for crimes they didn’t commit."

naledi_dube posted:

"So sorry you went through this."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Mr JazziQ was hiding something:

godsfave123 said:

"Ngcebo has no reason at all to lie about such a serious issue and risk losing her job just for fun and games!"

_nasiphisipho_ wasn't buying it:

"Showing us an edited video? Don't play with us. Show us an unedited video. The incident happened inside the lift, where is the video?"

mskelebogile stood with Ngcebo:

"I believe Ngcebo."

Luke Ntombela challenges DJ Tira

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Luke Ntombela's statement challenging DJ Tira to take her to court.

The singer accused Tira of sexually assaulting her, further sharing their text conversations after the alleged incident, and it appears she won't back down.

Source: Briefly News

Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

