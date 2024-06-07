The Queendom actor Lehasa Moloi has opened up about his battle with depression

The former Rockville star shared that fitness helped him a lot with his mental health and battle with substance abuse

The 37-year-old actor further shared that he plans on helping other men who are struggling with depression and pushing them to confront such issues

It takes courage for a man to stand up and be open about his struggle with mental health, and actor Lehasa Moloi is that one man who decided to admit his battle with mental health.

Queendom actor Lehasa Moloi opens up about his battle with depression

The former House of Zwide actor Lehasa Moloi has made headlines once again after he left fans concerned on social media regarding his cryptic post about depression in 2022.

Recently, the actor decided to speak up and talk about his battle with depression and anxiety.

According to Daily Sun, the 37-year-old star shared how fitness has saved his life and helped him conquer his fight with mental health and substance abuse.

He said:

"In previous years, I struggled to come to terms with my struggle with depression and anxiety. I guess I was looking for guidance, a way to make it through tough times. Fitness changed my life. With therapy, church and family around me, a lot of the work had to come from you. There are two paths, either you go downhill or come back up."

The actor further mentioned that he wants to help other men confront their issues and struggles with mental health and not shy away from it:

"Many men struggle and end up taking their own lives. I wanted to share what healed me with other men, helping them push through and overcome their struggles."

Woman shares her mental struggles

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a mental health activist who laid it bare for viewers and showed what a depressive episode looks like.

The 29-year-old encouraged others not to be so hard on themselves and said that it's okay not to be okay. She motivated others to prioritise their mental health and wellness.

