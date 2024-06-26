Quiz: Can You Guess the South African Celebrity Just by Their Luxury Car?

In the world of pop culture, what you drive is very essential, and many Mzansi celebs make sure their wheels are sleek and luxurious

Briefly News compiled a list of some of Mzansi's most famous people to test if fans will recognise them by just looking at their cars

The stars are from different industries in the entertainment space, from musicians to reality TV stars and influencers

Have you ever wondered what your favourite celebrities drive on a daily basis? Look no further. Check out this quiz and find out which local celeb drives which luxury car.

Lasizwe shows off new pink Volvo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza recently delighted fans by showcasing his new pink Volvo C40 Recharge.

The star's new vehicle is valued at at least R1.3 million. Social media users dropped mixed reactions, especially about the colour of the car.

