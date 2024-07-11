Lucky Dube's murderer, Sfiso Mhlanga, regrets shooting the star, revealing to his former cellmate Bra Mandla that it was a mistake, believing Dube was pulling a gun

In a video shared on X, Bra Mandla narrated Sfiso's remorse, sparking mixed reactions from social media users

Many called for the return of the death penalty, criticising the platform given to Sfiso to share his story

Lucky Dube's murderer regrets shooting the star because he feels he made a mistake. Sfiso Mhlanga, who is serving a life sentence for the singer's murder, opened up to his former cellmate Bra Mandla, who narrated how the murderer feels.

Lucky Dube's murderer, Sfiso Mhlanga, said he regrets killing the star. Image: @Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times and Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Lucky Dube's murderer on killing the star

SA Reggae icon Lucky Dube's murder in 2007 left South Africans calling for justice. The three men who killed the star after failing to hijack his car were later sentenced to life in prison. One of the killers, Sfiso Mhlanga, opened up about the ordeal to his former cellmate, Bra Mandla.

Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert, Bra Mandla said Sfiso regrets killing Lucky Dube. He also shared that the murderer revealed that he shot Dube because he thought the singer was pulling out a gun. The caption read:

"The man who killed Lucky Dube, Sifiso, says it was a mistake; he thought the reggae star was pulling a gun from his waist."

Mzansi weighs in on Bra Mandla's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some said the government should bring back the death penalty for people who murder innocent victims.

@dennisdennis115 said:

"Fact he was a criminal who didn't respect people's life who was ready to kill for something that is not belong to him so selfish murderer, Sis useless criminal."

@KayRB_7 commented:

"It is unfortunate that he still lives to tell the tale."

@Mamhayise123 wrote:

"He's a criminal first thing he's not even shy ukuthi he's was hijacking a car voetsek."

@BonoloMatiye said:

"SA's podcast addiction with giving useless people platform."

@ZEERUST_MAYOR commented:

"We will never forgive that chap let him die in prison."

Source: Briefly News