The Kolisi kids' fun time is over, as they have returned to South Africa. After spending a relaxing eight weeks in Europe with their parents, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, the children are back to school in Mzansi.

Rachel Kolisi shares kids are back to school

Taking to Instagram, the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel Kolisi, posted a cute picture of their children.

Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi and Keziah Kolisi have returned to SA and are attending school.

"First day of school in SA! Europe has their summer holidays now (8 weeks). So we’re doing a few weeks of school while we’re home."

Mzansi divided by Rachel and Siya's choices

Because the kids spent about eight weeks in Europe because it has become their second home, Mzansi was confused as to why they decided to enroll them at a local school for the time being.

Rachel Kolisi's post sparked many reactions from people who criticised their decision, whereas some people defended them.

palesarotisang asked:

"Hey, why are the kids going to school in South Africa????"

neilhumby defended:

"How about we all respect Rachel and Siya as the parents and stop judging how they raise these little champions? Enjoy SA school, I hope you have heaps of fun!"

akhona_sikwana said:

"Ncoooooh but they are supposed to be on holiday."

sullyray123 lauded:

"As a dad seeing this, thinking of that man Siya. It’s must be so beautiful for him. What you’ve achieved for your kids!! The life they will have. All the best from Ireland."

lizzyy_yy12 argued:

"The kids are probably bored at home and all their SA friends are at school. That might be a fun way to spend their holidays, who knows? There’s a lot of unnecessary Judge Judys here. A lot of other kids go to summer school/holiday school, so what??"

elmakapelma shared:

"They’re going to be the most interesting big kids one day!"

sonke_1989 added:

"Europe’s and America’s holiday is a lot. I really get why you’re doing this."

bernadettebaxter80 joked:

"Building friendships everywhere, changing schools learning to be adaptable and resilient at such a young age. Wink if you need Rachel!"

Siya Kolisi wants to come out victorious over Ireland

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi said the Springboks are determined to finish off the series against Ireland with a strong performance in the second Test on Saturday, 13 July 2024, in Durban.

The boys, however failed to come out victorious in the match.

