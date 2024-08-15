Elsa Majimbo faced backlash on social media after a viral video where she criticised the black tax in African cultures, refusing to send money to extended family

Majimbo suggested that black tax fosters laziness, sparking mixed reactions, with many accusing her of speaking from a place of privilege

Critics pointed out her humble beginnings and warned that the internet doesn’t forget such controversial statements

Media personality Elsa Majimbo has come under fire from social media users after her video slamming the black tax among African cultures went viral. Majimbo narrated her thoughts in the video.

Elsa Majimbo slams black tax in viral video

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo has caught the attention of social media users with her video about sending money to extended family members. The media personality has said she will not be doing that.

Speaking in a clip shared on X by @OneJoblessBoy, Elsa suggested that black tax makes some people lazy. She said:

"Sending money back home to your extended family is such a common African practice that I absolutely hate."

Elsa Majimbo's video sparks uproar on social media

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the trending video. Many said Elsa was speaking from a privileged person's perspective.

@SthembiD said:

"She is getting very cocky and it's such a bad trait to have considering she comes from humble beginnings and people rooted for her to make it."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"Her delivery was yuck, this video should have stayed in her drafts. The internet doesn’t forget, one-day, people will be commenting using this video when she’s hit tough times."

@Evidence_Shongw commented:

"Talking bad about your family to strangers is wild🤦🏾‍♂️"

@ideniyor said:

"She’s talking from a place of privilege. Those extended family are also not so close to her personally. If she lived in Nigeria, she would understand that it’s not always a matter of laziness. On the plus side, she won’t have black tax issues."

@ADS_ZAR said:

"Privilege makes one think everyone else is lazy."

@Makiadi_ added:

"This is wrong."

