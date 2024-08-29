Chymamusique was accused of using witchcraft on his supporters to gain wealth and success

The accusations of using black magic come after he offered free braaied meat for people

A social media user called him out and relayed his suspicious of this, saying his acts are synonymous with someone who uses dark magic

Briefly News spoke to a traditional healer, Gogo Shozi, who shed light on whether ukuthwala is possible by giving out free food

South African successful DJ Chymamusique recently went viral and topped the trends list after a suspicious post he shared.

Chymamusique was accused of using black magic, and he went viral for it. Image: @chymamuisque

Source: Instagram

Is Chymamusique using black magic?

House DJ Chymamusique recently fought off dark magic rumours, which eventually clouded his generosity. The DJ offered free braaied meat for people on Heritage Day, which is on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

“So, since September 24 is a Tuesday, it is going to be a public holiday. I want to host the biggest braai lunch! Who is in? Free braai meal from 2pm to 4pm,” Chymamusique wrote.

The tweet sparked speculations from a tweep who accused him of using dark magic to gain wealth.

“Not saying uthwele (using dark magic to get wealthy) or anything, but this is one of the favourite things abantu abathwele (people who use dark magic) like to do. After that nonke enidle (everyone who ate) that ‘free’ braaied meat, you will see flames. Nothing for mahala (is for free) in this world.”

An experienced traditional healer, Gogo Shozi, spoke to Briefly News about the ways people can take away other people's luck without them knowing. In response to the tweep's allegation, Shozi said that people can indeed "steal" other people's luck, but it would not be as blatant as giving out freebies such as braaied meat.

Shozi also mentioned that people should be careful when accepting handouts, usually in the form of money, as this is one common way of casting spells.

Chymamusique cracks jokes

After denying using dark magic to get wealth, the DJ laughed off these rumours. In various tweets, he mentioned that he has been invited to interview on podcasts.

He shared that he has been using this moment to gain free publicity for his side hustles. Chymamusique has even ventured into farming as a side business.

In one tweet, he called out the black on black hate, which has become a norm on social media.

Chymamusique laughs at King Monada's broken English

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chymamusique laughed at King Monada's broken English when he tried engaging with him on Facebook.

The South African muso shared a screenshot of their conversation, and he poked fun at him. Netizens mocked King Monada, especially after Chymamusique said he was finding it hard to understand him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News