Award-winning musician Oscar Mbo was recently seen on a Steve Madden billboard

The South African House music DJ and producer spoke proudly of his achievement

In his caption, Oscar Mbo said dreams do come true as he went into partnership with Steve Madden this year

Oscar Mbo is on a Steve Madden Billboard. Image: Oupa Bopape

The Award-winning DJ Oscar Mbo is working on a huge campaign with shoe brand Steve Madden.

Oscar Mbo on a billboard

Yes God hitmaker Oscar Mbo posted a photo of himself standing next to his Steve Madden billboard.

The popular South African House music DJ and producer proudly posted his achievements on Instagram, saying: “Dreams do come true.”

Oscar Mbo and Steve Madden collaborate

The Mzansi DJ went into partnership with Steve Madden South Africa this year for the Steve MaddenxOscar Mbo Men’s Collection. Announcing his partnership, Mbo said:

“Introducing Steve Madden Oscar Mbo Men’s Collection. The Collab we all have been waiting for. Steve Madden SA gets to collaborate with a male artist for the first time in HISTORY, and who best to do the magic dance with but the coolest DJ and Producer Oscar Mbo,” he announced.

GQ South Africa hailed Oscar Mbo's unique fashion sense when they featured him in their August edition.

"Known for his distinctive style, musical genius, and sharp business sense, @oscarmbo 's latest collaboration with the esteemed @stevemaddensa Madden is a perfect match. In the latest GQ Success Issue, captured by the renowned @trevor_stuurman, Oscar opens up about his life journey, collaborating with Steve Madden and secrets to success like never before."

