Lamiez Holworthy Gives Hilarious Reaction to Two Men Dancing, Mzansi Adds: “She Was in Disbelief
- Lamiez Holworthy couldn't believe her eyes watching two men dancing during her set
- The men literally left Lamiez' jaw dropped with their promiscuous moves on the dance floor
- Mzansi didn't know whether to comment on Lamiez' reaction or the men's dance moves, but they were equally as shocked
Lamiez Holworthy's reaction to a male couple busting some rather risqué moves on the dance floor was priceless!
Male couple shocks Lamiez Holworthy
You'd think that in her years of being in the entertainment space, Metro FM presenter, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule has seen it all, but she recently got the shock of her life at a show.
In a video posted by TikTok user makazishannza, the energetic performer is seen dancing with a man behind them. Soon enough, things start heating up as Makazi's partner begins lifting their skirt and keeps the party going.
Meanwhile, Lamiez is seen on the decks with her jaw on the ground as she tries to process the scene, and her hilarious reaction was caught on camera from different angles:
Mzansi reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's reaction
Having previously mocked her dance moves, netizens were in stitches at how Lamiez reacted to the male couple's dancing:
archie_success said:
"That’s an extreme reaction for someone who’s a DJ."
khandizwe_chris wrote:
"She was in disbelief."
serere46 was suspicious:
"She is the only one shocked there. I am starting to believe that our husbands have their Somizi’s behind closed doors."
KondloNkosana posted:
"That brother will not survive the gents' WhatsApp group."
Ntsetsana responded:
"I don't want to be there when the guy in black sees that this video is trending."
Zimkhitha.Matt joked:
"He shouldn’t dare blame alcohol."
