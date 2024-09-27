The South African Afro-Pop music group Mafikizolo will be headlining at the Standard Bank 25th Joy of Jazz Festival

Mafikizolo will make their return on stage. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Getting ready to be blown away at the 25th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival as the South African legendary music group Mafikizolo will be headlining at the event.

The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It will feature several artists from local and international acts, such as Chris Botti from America, Darren English, Keiko Matsui from Japan, Fatoumata Diawara from Mali, Lizz Wright from the US, Tutu Puoane, and many more.

Speaking about their performance, singer Nhlanhla Mafu shared with TshisaLIVE that they are extremely excited about being a part of this amazing festival and being chosen to perform for the eventgoers.

She said:

"We do promise that all our fans and followers will have a great time as we wil give them an outstanding performance at the festival as we will take them down down to memory lane, back to the early days of Mafikizolo.We have such a great catalogue and so many tracks that we can pick from that we haven't performeed in a very long time. This will also give us a chance to bond with our die hard fans and we are really looking forward to it."

Nhlanhla Mafu reveals a snippet of her new bae

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Nhlanhla Mafu shared a snippet of her new boyfriend, though she strategically hid his face in the picture.

Nhlanhla is very private about her love life and has kept South Africa guessing about her new man. She also shared pictures of herself holding red roses when she celebrated her 45th birthday.

