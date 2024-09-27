Brenda Mtambo is a first-time nominee at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA) under three categories

Mtambo is excited and grateful for these nominations and hopes to walk away a winner of at least one

Mzansi is extremely proud of Brenda, and people have congratulated her on her immense success

Soulful singer Brenda Mtambo is over the moon after bagging her first nomination at the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA). Brenda is nominated under three categories.

Brenda Mtambo is nominated for three SAMAs. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mtambo up for 3 awards at the SAMAs

Brenda Mtambo walked away with so much pride at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, on Thursday when the SAMA nominees were announced.

The singer is nominated under these categories: Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Engineered Album, and Female Artist of the Year.

Mtambo is both excited and grateful for these nominations, and she thanked her supporters on Instagram.

"I need a big hug because what’s day 🙌🏾🙏🏾, THANK YOU @thesamas_ 3 Nominations Ngyabonga kakhulu (thank you so much). You guys have shown me so much love on this album. You’ve carried me through my anxiety, loss and depression, you’ve allowed me to fully express myself and be me, for that I am so grateful. SANE is my best work so far, and you have approved it, you have seen me, I am grateful 🙏🏾 #sama30," she wrote in three separate posts.

Fans congratulate Mtambo

On social media, Mzansi expressed pride in Brenda, and people congratulated her. Here are some of the positive messages.

justhlo stated:

"My people! my sisters. you & @xollymncwa are a testament to the saying, “When God is in it, it will show”. I’m so happy for you, my sis! 🔥🔥I genuinely am screaming because, after all, you have been through this past year and some, god is restoring your joy! I love it so much - I'm actually emotional! ❤️ congratulations, my lover 🎉!!"

miss_lira exclaimed:

"Halala! 🙌🏾❤️"

xollymncwa said:

"Congratulations my friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_laconco shared:

"Ayi le album starts my day 😍👏"

indoniyomoya mentioned:

"You've done nothing but the best sis your work speaks volumes, your passion is always felt in every song you sing it penetrates one's soul."

leratomvelase replied:

"Look at God. You are so amazing at what you do and this is worth taking a moment and appreciating all your efforts. To many more amazing moments 🥂🥂🥂 congratulations Brenda🥳 Love you."

