Radio presenter Penny Ntuli posted a recent photo on social media as a means of providing proof of life

This follows her health scare last week when she was rushed to the hospital after she contracted hypothermia

Fans expressed their relief that the former Gagasi FM presenter is healthy and has returned to the limelight

Penny Ntuli was one of the people stuck on the N3 during the heavy snowfall, which resulted in her contracting hypothermia. Following her silence on social media, she has returned, and her fans are excited.

Penny Ntuli has posted a new photo update. Image: @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Radio star Penny Ntuli posts latest picture

In the Facebook post, the Jozi FM presenter Penny Ntuli posted a photo saying it was her proof of life. She was at Umhlanga in Durban when she posed with a bouquet of red flowers.

"I am not dead, by the way," she wrote, adding, "Yes, I almost died, but actually dying, No."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Penny also said she was helping people and checking up on them, however, little did she know that she would fall ill.

"Where were you guys when I was busy acting like a hero at the N3, checking up on people, not knowing that my turn is coming. "

Penny had a health scare after she was rushed to the hospital after she contracted hypothermia.

Penny Ntuli recalls the incident on the N3

The radio personality spoke to her followers about the incident and how what happened.

"I remember waking up, and the car was snow white, and I thought we were in heaven. I woke up very fast and spoke to my brother just to make sure that they heard me, checking if I had died or not."

"I remember waking up, and my fingers were rock solid. I became very powerless, and I could not even post. That is when I thought my cousins were about to eat salad [at my funeral.]"

Penny Ntuli on being trapped in the snow

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Ntuli recently opened up about her being trapped in the snowfall in KZN.

Ntuli also opened up about how hurt she was that some of the people who were also stuck in the snow had passed away.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News