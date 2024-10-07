Mphowabadimo lost her mother, Elizabeth Nonjebo Mvundla, in August this year after a short illness

Mphowabadimo shared the devastating news of her mother's death. In her honour, Mphowabadimo shaved all of her hair.

Mphowabadimo shaved all of her hair in respects to her late mother. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Mphowabadimo debuted a new look

Former reality TV star Mphowabadimo penned a heartfelt message about grief and dealing with the death of a loved one. In her case, she lost her mother, Elizabeth Nonjebo Mvundla, who passed away after a short illness.

Her mother was laid to rest on 16 August, and in her memory, the sangoma and DJ shaved all of her hair.

"My grief slowly went from a dark space to me finding my light and power once again, welcoming new energies of healing, grace and letting go because I have learnt that grief is just LOVE with no place to go and the best thing to do is to go through it."

Mpho on removing her hair

The media personality said removing our hair is a sign of recollecting one's strength after dealing with a heavy loss. Mphowabadimo explained that this was her way of heating and letting go while allowing grief to take its course.

She stated that hair holds so much of a person's past that shaving it off allows people to release all of that energy. Mpho will always remember and honour her mother. Read the full post.

Minnie Dlamini remembers her late brother

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini penned an emotional letter to her late brother Khosini, remembering him after five years.

Following his passing, Minnie Dlamini says she lost her whole world, and she often pays homage to him.

"I lost my whole world when my brother passed, including losing huge chunks of myself, but God restored and gave me my world back in the form of my son, and for that, I will always praise and glorify the Almighty."

