Minnie Dlamini penned an emotional letter to her late brother Khosini, who passed away five years ago

Following his passing, Minnie Dlamini says she lost her whole world, and she often pays homage to him

Mzansi comforted Minnie Dlamini with kind words in her emotional Instagram post

Media personality Minnie Dlamini dedicated an emotional Instagram post to her late brother Khosini. The star was left devastated following the death of Khosini, who lost his life away five years ago.

Minnie shares heartfelt post to brother

On social media, The Honeymoon star stated she lost her whole world when her brother Khosini passed away.

Five years ago, we laid you to rest, Captain K, and I can’t believe you’re not here 💔 I miss your laugh, jokes, and wisdom (even though you’re my baby bro). I miss talking to you 😭."

Minnie said her son Netha found her crying for her brother because she missed Khosini.

"I lost my whole world when my brother passed, including losing huge chunks of myself, but God restored and gave me my world back in the form of my son, and for that, I will always praise and glorify the Almighty."

The TV presenter further stated that life has its difficulties, but people should learn to navigate them in every situation.

Mzansi comforts Minnie Dlamini

South Africans shared kind words with Minnie Dlamini.

naymaps said:

"Oh man awwww 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾 this just touched me sooo much! Blessings and love to you wifey! Life definitely ain’t easy but you’re right. We gotta be grateful and focus on what we have! I am thinking about you and praying for you! We in this life journey together!"

mangalisibongile shared:

"Also lost my brother three years ago, we were best friends, the worst pain ever, somedays are good and some days you just feel like crawling into a deep dark hole."

sennygeez shared:

"Damn Minnie, this hits home. I lost a brother two years ago and its been ever so hard to accept hes gone. The pain lingers and anything can trigger it."

theyandzz replied:

"On that day, 27 September 2019, I was on Twitter reading about your brother's passing. I know we share a birthday & I was really sad. A few minutes later, a call came through to inform me of my brother's sudden & unexpected passing."

