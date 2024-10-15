The South African actor Unathi Faku recently bagged his first award nomination

The Queenstown Kings star was nominated at the prestigious 20th Africa Movie Academy Awards

Faku has also expressed his gratitude for being nominated for the first time since his acting career started

Actor Unathi Faku was nominated for the first time. Image: unathiplatyi

South African actor Unathi Faku is beaming with pride because he was recently nominated for the first time since he began his acting career.

Unathi Faku nominated for Africa Movie Academy Awards

There's nothing as delightful as being recognized and celebrated by others who follow your career closely and receiving a reward for your hard work and dedication.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, The Queenstown Kings actor Unathi Faku received his first acting nomination at the prestigious 20th Africa Movie Academy Awards for his role in the acclaimed film The Queenstown Kings.

He said:

"Getting my first nomination as an actor feels incredibly validating, especially coming from my industry peers at such a prestigious awards event. It would be a huge achievement if either Sandile or I take home the win. Just being nominated is already a significant milestone for me.

"I've been part of several productions, but the role that truly gave me my big break was in The Queenstown Kings. It pushed me as an actor, challenging me to step out of my comfort zone. It was a make-or-break moment, and I'm grateful that people embraced it so well."

