Nonku Williams and her gorgeous daughter shared a stunning Chrismas card together

The mother-daughter duo had netizens gushing over their lovely photo and striking resemblance

Netizens showed love to the ladies and couldn't get enough of their Christmas photos

Nonku Williams and her daughter had fans gagging over their stunning Christmas photos. Images: nonku_williams

It's that time of the year when our faves share their Christmas pictures, and Nonku Williams and her family did not disappoint.

Nonku Williams shares Christmas photo

Nonku Williams and her loved ones were all ready for the festive season and prepared a stunning Christmas photoshoot.

The Real Housewives of Durban star posted a lovely Christmas card with her children, all smiles and wearing matching pyjamas.

A picture that stood out for many was her snap with her talented daughter, Nothile, who bears a striking resemblance to her reality TV star mama.

The pair posed in separate pictures from the ones with the boys, in matching nighties while showing off their face beats:

Mzansi shows love to Nonku Williams' family

Netizens couldn't get enough of the pictures and gushed at Nonku and her daughter:

ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Beautiful mother and daughter."

BarbNika0316 was stunned:

"Her daughter looks so much like her."

jentilealuncedo wrote:

"Nothile is so gorgeous!"

pretty.girl.felo posted:

"Nothile is you! You all look beautiful."

sincerely_malebogo showed love to Nonku:

"What a beautiful family, Nonku. How extremely beautiful you are."

kekeletso_s responded:

"Your daughter is so beautiful."

nicole.c.jackson.549 commented:

"Beautiful family photo. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, all the best."

gomolemo_t gushed over Nothile:

"Nothile? You are so beautiful, baby girl."

msjay_serobatse showed love to the family:

"You have a beautiful family, Nonku. Merry Christmas to you and yours."

Nonku Williams to publish book

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams's announcement of the release date of her memoir.

Peeps can't wait to read all about Nonku's life and how she built her career from the ground up:

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give to, the one and only, Miss Nonku Williams international. Super proud of you, @nonku_williams."

