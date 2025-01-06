Rapper and media personality Nomuzi Mabena is happily in love with her new boyfriend, JR Ecko

This follows her unexpected break up with her former manager and boyfriend of eight years, Sbuda Roc

She was recently photographed with JR Ecko, and they looked smitten, with fans wishing them well in their relationship

TV personality Nomuzi has a new man in her life, and she is not afraid to show him off.

Nomuzi Mabena posed next to her man. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Nomuzi and her new bae stun in new photos

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena is one of the Mzansi celebrities who have found love and are thriving. The rapper was recently photographed with her new man, photographer JR Ecko.

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the photo on X.

Mzansi reacts to Nomuzi's new man

Peeps were confused as to when Nomuzi Mabena and her boyfriend of many years, Sbuda Roc, ended things. The rapper confirmed her relationship status at the time in an interview with Zingah, saying she was single, but she did not delve deeper into her breakup with her former manager.

“I’m actually single. I’m single, but I’m seeing someone and he’s nice - I like him. I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship.”

When asked about why the relationship ended, Nomuzi said, “No, life happens, and that’s okay.”

Watch the interview here.

This is how people reacted:

@MamaBae__ said:

"I'm so happy for Moozlie. She is such a sweetheart."

@Yoli_Que joked:

"She started to dress like chakra hun that lives in Obz and hangs out in Kloof."

@mandisa_mabena said:

"I remember going crazy over @Jr_Ecko at Homecoming Centurion while Nomuzi danced to Tap out. This is evident that he has bee checking her out for some time. Urg, they are so cute."

@aglazedoughnu replied:

"They’re so cute to me."

@NnanaMosholi claimed:

"She's been through a lot with that Sbuda manager dude. After eight wasted years. Glad moghel is happy and found love."

@miss_fine_wine shared:

"This girl has style."

@Bule_PN asked:

"Wait, when did she break up with Sbuda?"

Nomuzi Mabena shows love to AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena hosted the Reebok launch of AKA's SneAKA 2.0 sneaker and was the MC.

Lynn Forbes gave Nomuzi her flowers, who said she appreciated her for always holding the forte.

