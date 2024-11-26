Nomuzi Mabena Celebrates AKA's Legacy at Reebok SneAKA 2.0 Launch: "Forever the GOAT"
- Rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena attended the Reebok launch of AKA's SneAKA 2.0 sneaker
- Nomuzi shared pictures with Kairo Forbes as she carried out her duties as the MC of the event
- People gave Nomuzi her flowers, including AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, who said she appreciated her
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
The SneAKA 2.0 is finally here, and Megacy can't get enough of it. Rapper Moozlie was part of the launch event, and she did a stellar job.
Moozlie appreciates AKA in sweet letter
Taking to Instagram, Moozlie penned an appreciative letter to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes following the launch of his new sneaker with Reebok. The star was part of the MC lineup and had Kairo Forbes by her side.
Taking time to appreciate the late rapper, who died on February 2023, Nomuzi wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Sometimes, if I use my human eyes, I can see that he’s gone. But when I use my SPIRIT eyes… I see HE LIVES ON!! Long Live Supa Mega, Live Long!! And what a Legendary thing God continues to do with your LIFE!!!!
"Forever the GOAT. Setting the bar higher and higher with every move. Your name on a Reebok shoe with the SA flag? Get the f*ck outta here, this is unheard of!!" Moozlie exclaimed.
The rapper also thanked Reebok and the Kiernan Forbes Foundation for allowing her the opportunity to be part of the prestigious event.
"Massive shout out to @reeboksouthafrica, this is SO crazy!! I know @akaworldwide would be proud! Special thanks to the @kiernanforbesfoundation for allowing me to be part of this special & historic moment."
Fans thank Moozlie for her heartfelt post
Taking to her comments section, people thanked Nomuzi for always doing a wonderful job as an MC.
lynnforbesza said:
"I thank God for creating a human like you Mooz!! Hay no man, put these bars in a song!"
koketso_mohlatlego gushed:
"Kairo eyes are so teary first Pic ❤️"
mdlulizee_ shared:
"You're a genuine friend to Zinhle. God bless you, Mooz, for your heart."
altheaphilander shared:
"When I see his daughter, I see him. When I see our flag around that mic, I see him and it still feels so surreal that he is gone. However, Kiernan will always be celebrated by us🇿🇦🇿🇦R. I. P Kiernan, Gone but will never be Forgotten."
ma_ndosi said:
"What a beautifully worded tribute to him. It’s crazy sad AKA is gone, just like that…and I wasn’t even that much of a fan but I knew how much he loved his daughter and country…always will be proudly SA unequivocally, when so many of his peers will shy from calling a thing a thing. May he rest in peace."
Cassper to make more hits
In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest said he misses making hit songs, and he wants to return to the studio with a new-found hunger to make everlasting music.
The rapper said he feels like an upcoming artist again. Spotify also revealed that AKA has more monthly listeners than him.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za