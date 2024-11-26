Rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena attended the Reebok launch of AKA's SneAKA 2.0 sneaker

Nomuzi shared pictures with Kairo Forbes as she carried out her duties as the MC of the event

People gave Nomuzi her flowers, including AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, who said she appreciated her

Nomuzi Mabena called AKA the GOAT after the SneAKA 2.0 launched. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @akaworldwide on Instagram

The SneAKA 2.0 is finally here, and Megacy can't get enough of it. Rapper Moozlie was part of the launch event, and she did a stellar job.

Moozlie appreciates AKA in sweet letter

Taking to Instagram, Moozlie penned an appreciative letter to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes following the launch of his new sneaker with Reebok. The star was part of the MC lineup and had Kairo Forbes by her side.

Taking time to appreciate the late rapper, who died on February 2023, Nomuzi wrote:

"Sometimes, if I use my human eyes, I can see that he’s gone. But when I use my SPIRIT eyes… I see HE LIVES ON!! Long Live Supa Mega, Live Long!! And what a Legendary thing God continues to do with your LIFE!!!!

"Forever the GOAT. Setting the bar higher and higher with every move. Your name on a Reebok shoe with the SA flag? Get the f*ck outta here, this is unheard of!!" Moozlie exclaimed.

The rapper also thanked Reebok and the Kiernan Forbes Foundation for allowing her the opportunity to be part of the prestigious event.

"Massive shout out to @reeboksouthafrica, this is SO crazy!! I know @akaworldwide would be proud! Special thanks to the @kiernanforbesfoundation for allowing me to be part of this special & historic moment."

Fans thank Moozlie for her heartfelt post

Taking to her comments section, people thanked Nomuzi for always doing a wonderful job as an MC.

lynnforbesza said:

"I thank God for creating a human like you Mooz!! Hay no man, put these bars in a song!"

koketso_mohlatlego gushed:

"Kairo eyes are so teary first Pic ❤️"

mdlulizee_ shared:

"You're a genuine friend to Zinhle. God bless you, Mooz, for your heart."

altheaphilander shared:

"When I see his daughter, I see him. When I see our flag around that mic, I see him and it still feels so surreal that he is gone. However, Kiernan will always be celebrated by us🇿🇦🇿🇦R. I. P Kiernan, Gone but will never be Forgotten."

ma_ndosi said:

"What a beautifully worded tribute to him. It’s crazy sad AKA is gone, just like that…and I wasn’t even that much of a fan but I knew how much he loved his daughter and country…always will be proudly SA unequivocally, when so many of his peers will shy from calling a thing a thing. May he rest in peace."

