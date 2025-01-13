South African television actress Amanda du-Pont shared a heartwarming Instagram post with her family

Amanda and her family gathered at the Kingdom of Eswatini as she marked the start of a new year

Fans gushed over their resemblance, especially Amanda and her look-a-like sister Kim du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont visited her family in Eswatini and posted cute family content. Image: @amandadupont

TV actress Amanda du-Pont went viral for her heartwarming picture with her family at Eswatini.

Amanda and father stun in new picture

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont enjoyed some family time with her mother, father and sisters. Taking to Instagram, Amanda wrote, "Home is where the heart is."

Just recently, Amanda and her sister Kim du-Pont went viral for looking almost identical to one another.

In the pictures, Amanda and her family are matching in black outfits and look stunning. @__t.touch posted the photo on X.

Mzansi mesmerised by the du-Pont sister's uncanny resemblance

Netizens gushed over Amanda and all her sister's resemblance, saying the family all have one another faces.

Not only that, some fans are in awe over Amanda's ability to keep her family private and only focus on living her best life and making exorbitant purchases while having a thriving skincare business, Lelive.

@dimakatso gushed:

"Not the other lady looking more like Amanda than Amanda ❤️🔥😂"

@kimdupont said:

"It was so good to spend time with you sisi ❤️"

curlyxlori gushed:

"I love seeing you happy mamma ❤️ God's blessings upon your life ❤️"

gau_hello said:

"You should go home more often."

@Bongs_Mahlangu exclaimed:

"Yoh they look together no sesi wakhe!"

@kwandile Nkhabayenkhos gushed:

"Saw you there by the car wash when you arrived. Such a beautiful, humble soul."

@bigteeeX stated:

"Beautiful family! There's something so special about family bonds."

Amanda du-Pont shows off Hermès Birkin bag worth a buck

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amanda du-Pont showed off her R450K Hermès Birkin handbag and had people talking.

Netizens couldn't get over the price tag on Amanda's new bag, and many debated whether it was indeed pre-loved or brand new and how she could afford such.

