Singer Lwah Ndlunkulu Teases New Song ‘Umnakwethu’, SA Reacts: “Lwah Ke Star”
- The South African award-winning singer Lwah Ndlunkulu recently teased her fans with new music
- The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a preview video of the singer's upcoming song
- Phil also mentioned that the KwaZulu-Natal-born star will be dropping the new song on Friday, 7 February 2025
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The South African musician Lwah Ndlunkulu is about to give her fans and followers some fresh new music in 2025.
Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that the singer who just collaborated with Donald, Lwah Ndlunkulu will be dropping a new song Umnakwethu this coming Friday, 7 February 2024.
He wrote:
"Lwah Ndlunkulu’s new song “Umnakwethu” drops this Friday."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Netizens react to Lwah's upcoming new song
Shortly after, the entertainment commentator posted about the release of Lwah's upcoming song, some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@Tonia_Mosotho commented:
"Lwah Ke Star."
@666_HYFR responded:
"Her lips stay looking dry and ashy… Is it a skin condition or what?"
@RamatsobaneM replied:
"It sounds like eyam lendoda."
@Nommy_23 said:
"We Sweet Guluva."
What you need to know about Lwah Ndlunkulu
Lwah Ndlunkulu is a South African singer and songwriter who is a prime example of the sheer talent that Mzansi has to offer the rest of the world. Although she is a new artist, her undeniable talent has made her a household name nationally and has grown her fame worldwide.
South Africans were first introduced to Lwah through her feature on Big Zulu's hit uMuzi eSandton in 2021, but the release of her first single, Home (featuring Sjava), in the same year is what began to put Lwah on the map. Lwah Ndlunkulu is often called the 'first lady of Inkabi Records' as she was first introduced to local and international music lovers through the record label.
Priddy Ugly drops bombshell about his music
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Priddy Ugly revealing that he struggles to remember his lyrics.
The Ntja'ka hitmaker claims that without rehearsals, he would fail dismally in reciting his bars word for word.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za