The South African award-winning singer Lwah Ndlunkulu recently teased her fans with new music

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a preview video of the singer's upcoming song

Phil also mentioned that the KwaZulu-Natal-born star will be dropping the new song on Friday, 7 February 2025

Lwah Ndlunkulu is set to drop a new song. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The South African musician Lwah Ndlunkulu is about to give her fans and followers some fresh new music in 2025.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that the singer who just collaborated with Donald, Lwah Ndlunkulu will be dropping a new song Umnakwethu this coming Friday, 7 February 2024.

He wrote:

"Lwah Ndlunkulu’s new song “Umnakwethu” drops this Friday."

Netizens react to Lwah's upcoming new song

Shortly after, the entertainment commentator posted about the release of Lwah's upcoming song, some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Tonia_Mosotho commented:

"Lwah Ke Star."

@666_HYFR responded:

"Her lips stay looking dry and ashy… Is it a skin condition or what?"

@RamatsobaneM replied:

"It sounds like eyam lendoda."

@Nommy_23 said:

"We Sweet Guluva."

Lwah Ndlunkulu released a new song. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Lwah Ndlunkulu

Lwah Ndlunkulu is a South African singer and songwriter who is a prime example of the sheer talent that Mzansi has to offer the rest of the world. Although she is a new artist, her undeniable talent has made her a household name nationally and has grown her fame worldwide.

South Africans were first introduced to Lwah through her feature on Big Zulu's hit uMuzi eSandton in 2021, but the release of her first single, Home (featuring Sjava), in the same year is what began to put Lwah on the map. Lwah Ndlunkulu is often called the 'first lady of Inkabi Records' as she was first introduced to local and international music lovers through the record label.

