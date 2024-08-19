Lwah Ndlunkulu's age, real name, love life, career: full biography

Lwah Ndlunkulu is a South African singer and songwriter who is a prime example of the sheer talent that Mzansi has to offer the rest of the world. Although she is a new artist, her undeniable talent has made her a household name nationally and has grown her fame worldwide. Here, we discuss details of her life, including Lwah Ndlunkulu's age, real name, and love life.

Lwah Ndlunkulu is a South African singer-songwriter. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were first introduced to Lwah through her feature on Big Zulu's hit uMuzi eSandton in 2021, but the release of her first single, Home (featuring Sjava), in the same year is what began to put Lwah on the map. Here is Lwah Ndlunkulu's biography before discussing her rise to fame.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's profile summary

Full name Lwandile Mtshali Nickname ‘Lwah Ndlunkulu, Lwah The Ndlunkulu’ Date of birth April 11, 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Singer and songwriter Social media profiles Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Lwah Ndlunkulu is often called the 'first lady of Inkabi Records' as she was first introduced to local and international music lovers through the record label. What else do we know about the talented songstress?

What is Lwah Ndlunkulu's real name?

The South African singer is best known by her professional monikers, ‘ Lwah Ndlunkulu' or 'Lwah The Ndlunkulu’. However, Lwah Ndlunkulu's real name is Lwandile Mtshali.

Lwah Ndlunkulu hails from Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @ndlunkulu_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Lwah Ndlunkulu?

When was Lwah Ndlunkulu born? According to one of her Instagram posts celebrating her birthday, Lwah Ndlunkulu's date of birth is April 11, 2000. She will be 24 years old in 2024; her zodiac sign is Aries.

Where was Lwah Ndlunkulu born?

The South African songstress hails from humble beginnings in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal. She later left Hluhluwe for Johannesburg, where sources, including Maskandi Updates, report that Lwah left to live with her mother.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's career

Lwah Ndlunkulu's career in music began following her decision to drop out of school during the COVID lockdown in 2020 to pursue her dreams of becoming a commercially successful singer. The same SA Music Mag quoted above mentions how Lwah's early career in entertainment began with no concrete plans, saying:

I had no plan and no place to stay. I found a job at Hillbrow Community Radio Station but I did not get paid because it was a community station. I did shows at night and in the morning I went into the studio.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's 'big break'

While working at the station, Lwah was allowed to work with Big Zulu, which led to the talented South African singer featuring on the hit song Umuzi eSandton with Big Zulu. Lwah expressed:

I started going to the studio and while the producer was playing my songs, Big Zulu asked him about the singer of the songs. I responded and said it is me. He then said it looks like we will have many artists at Inkabi Records. I knew I was gonna be signed… And then we started working on the song Umuzi eSandton.

Is Lwah Ndlunkulu married to Big Zulu?

Big Zulu, known as Siyabonga Nene, is a South African rapper and songwriter. Since Lwah joined Big Zulu’s record label, Inkabi Records, there have been rumours that the duo is an item. Despite online debate, Lwah and Siyabonga are not romantically involved.

Online curiosity of Lwah Ndlunkulu's husband's name and age continue to swirl. However, the celebrated South African musician is unmarried as of 2024.

Online rumours hit overdrive in 2023 when it was reported that Lwah Ndlunkulu's boyfriend was Wiseman Mncube, known for his portrayal as Sbonelo from Uzalo. A Facebook post by Tini Premiere saw the alleged couple posing for photos as the base of these rumours, but they remained unfounded.

Lwah Ndlunkulu rose to fame through her feature on Big Zulu’s ‘Umuzi eSandton’. Photo: @ndlunkulu_sa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Lwah Ndlunkulu have a child?

There were also allegations online in early June 2024 that Lwah Ndlunkulu was expecting a child by a married man. Lwah Ndlunkulu's manager, Will Dlamini, publicly denied the claim and scrutinized those who body-shamed her and claimed her weight gain was due to her furthering pregnancy.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's family

There are limited details on Lwah Ndlunkulu's family, including her parents' names or whether she has any siblings. However, Lwah said she 'ditched' her family to pursue greener pastures as, along with her hunger for success, they were not supportive of her dreams.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Lwah said:

My family didn't want me to do music and wanted me to finish school. I left and came to Joburg. At that time there was something that was pushing me and that was 'the world needs this and the world needs a message that you are coming with'. Because I believe that every time I sing a song, it has a message.

Lwah stated that she feels her music can be enormously influential regardless of external perception, saying:

Whether it influences others in a good or bad way, I was told by something at the back of my head that I need to go and work on my goals, go and find what you want to do, it's possible. I was driven by the passion that I had.

Social media profiles

As of August 16, 2024, Lwah Ndlunkulu's Instagram page has 234K followers. Her TikTok page has 2.1 million followers, and although an unconfirmed profile, Lwah has an X (Twitter) page with 446 followers.

Lwah Ndlunkulu's age showcases a young talent overtaking the South African entertainment industry. Although she may be relatively new to the local entertainment scene, she has already begun to make a name for herself as a bonafide musician.

