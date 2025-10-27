South African events company Monyake Group has officially confirmed that Kanye West is coming to Mzansi in December 2025

This confirmation came after the controversial Musa Khawula claimed that the concert wouldn't take place due to a payment failure

Samuel Monyake shared with Briefly News that West's production team has visited Ellis Park Stadium, and what they thought about the venue

Kanye West returns to South Africa after 12 years. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer and Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

After many people had their doubts regarding Kanye West's supposed concert taking place in Mzansi this coming December, the Monyake Group addressed some of the rumours circulating and also confirmed that the American rapper and songwriter was coming to SA.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Monyake Group broke their silence over the claims about payment failure and breach of their contract, which were made by the controversial Musa Khawula on social media in October 2025, leading many netizens to feel sceptical about Ye's concert.

Samuel Moyake shared that the concert will take place on 13 December 2025 at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. This would make West's second visit to the country after he last came through in 2013, which would make it 12 years since he set foot in South Africa.

"The agreement between Monyake Group and Yeezy LLC is valid and in good standing, and all preparations are progressing in line with the signed contractual terms.

"Monyake the group is a registered and active company in good standing. We remain dedicated to delivering an outstanding event for fans and partners. False information circulating online suggesting deregistration, non-payment, and breach of contract is entirely unfounded untrue," Monyake Group said.

Ye's production team visits Ellis Park Stadium

While beaming with confidence and excitement about the rapper's return to South Africa, Samuel Monyake, of concert promoters, The Monyake Group, shared with Briefly News how impressed Kanye West's production team was after seeing Ellis Park Stadium during their recent visit.

Samuel further revealed how the team was blown away by the stadium's world-class infrastructure and scale.

He said:

"When Ye’s production team visited Ellis Park recently, they were blown away by the world-class infrastructure and scale of the venue. It truly affords Ye an unlimited canvas for his creativity. This isn’t just a concert - it’s performance art on a monumental scale and will be an unforgettable night."

The company has delivered acclaimed, groundbreaking live experiences in South Africa, including recent sold-out concerts featuring renowned US gospel artists Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

Kanye West will perform at the Ellis Park Stadium. Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

