Cassper Nyovest recently performed in Bloemfontein at Toyota Stadium, and videos of the event made their way to social media

The South African rapper made another attempt to fill up a venue with his solo concert, and it was quite eventful

People were stunned after Cassper Nyovest recently made a major announcement about his family

Cassper Nyovest, also known as Mr Fill Up, attempted to sell out a Bloemfontein show at Toyota Stadium. The South African musician, who opened up about financial trouble, shared a major life update with his wife, Pulane Phoolo, at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Cassper Nyovest performed at the Toyota Stadium Fill Up in Bloemfontein. Image: @casspernyovest

The video of Cassper Nyovest at Toyota Stadium received thousands of likes from people who had a lot to say about his Toyota Stadium Fill Up show, which revealed a big development in his personal life.

Cassper Nyovest was at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on 6 December 2025. A TikTok video showed snippets of his show before and during the event. Cassper proudly showed off that he would become a father of two as he displayed photos of his wife, Pulane, on the screen. The crowd cheered as a slide of him and his heavily pregnant wife played.

Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Phoolo, are expecting a child. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest sees Toyota Stadium Fill Up turn out

When he was making his way to the Toyota Stadium, Cassper Nyovest was amazed after seeing how many cars were parked outside the venue. Mufasa reflected that he was in disbelief because he was simply a young boy from Mafikeng.

Another video by @lebodube showed the inside of the venue and the moment he dissed Podcast and Chill. The co-hosts of the podcast, Sol Phenduka and Mac G, have been in a public feud with Cassper Nyovest. Watch the video of Mufasa throwing shade below:

Casssper Nyovest Bloemfontein show divides fans

People shared their thoughts on whether or not the rapper was able to fill up Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Watch the video of Cassper Nyovest announcing a new baby with his wife in Bloemfontein:

Mamohlahloe Thebjoane commented:

"🥰🥰🥰Love it for him sana🥰"

@fusiMatetelane exclaimed:

'Congratulations to the family!"

@Asa_Sigoxo applauded:

Congratulations to them.

@FemeaZ wrote:

"Oh this is beautiful man... I'm so happy for them."

@goddess_gigi20 added:

"Beautiful mara motho o na nwa strong January to Nov."

Others shared thoughts on the show, including attendees:

Spoiled_grace shared:

"It was horrible. I left early."

Touch Skr claimed:

"I'm literally staying next to the stadium... I don't hear noise."

Keabetswe Morata asked:

"Is this a fill-up or a fill-half?"

iimples 🎀 commented:

"Bloemfontein is student-dominated, I think. If he hosted this before we left, it was gonna be a huge success."

Cassper rings in Dezemba with annual video

Briefly News previously reported that now that it has been declared, it is officially Dezemba. In true Cassper Nyovest style, the rapper welcomed the new month but with a major twist this time.

In keeping with a trend he started years back, Nyovest marked the start of December on his social media page.

On Instagram this beautiful Monday, Nyovest shared a video showing his excitement for December. In the clip, he is seen lying on the beach, and his confusion quickly turns to excitement when he realises what month it is.

