Power FM boss Given Mkhari's company, MSG Afrika Group, has responded to an auditing company's claims that his firm owes it more than R100 000

MSG Afrika Group rubbished the former auditor's reports on Sunday, 18 January 2026

South Africans and fans of the radio boss slammed reports that Mkhari's company is facing liquidation

Auditing firm is Reportedly Seeking to Liquidate Radio Boss Given Mkhari’s Company. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

Media mogul Given Mkhari's company, MSG Afrika Group, has responded to media reports that it's in debt and might be facing liquidation.

Mkhari made headlines in September 2025, when it was reported that he and his wife, Ipeleng Mkhari, were calling it quits after 21 years.

The businessman previously had social media talking when he praised former politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi online.

City Press reported on Sunday, 18 January 2026, that auditing firm PKF Octagon is seeking to liquidate MSG Afrika Group, owner of Power 98.7 and Capricorn FM, over R150 000 in unpaid audit fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Briefly News contacted Mr Mkhari for a comment on Sunday, 18 January 2026. Mkhari's company, MSG Group Afrika, revealed in a statement to Briefly News.

"MSG Afrika Broadcasting does not owe the company's former auditors, PKF Octagon, a cent. All remaining misrepresentations contained in their affidavit will be addressed through appropriate channels."

South Africans react to auditing firm's claims

Brian Mc responded:

"Liquidation over R150 000, you must be joking."

Theo Ayeyee Nkomo asked:

"R150k? Don't you mean R150 million?"

Zolile Mthunjwa asked:

"R150K only? Not R150 million?"

Mokoka Makhura replied:

"Come on. R150K is pocket money for Given."

Thabiso Tibane reacted:

"R150k is nothing for Mr Mkhari."

Masilo Callies wrote:

"R150k is a change to Mr Mkhari."

What to know about Given Mkhari

According to media reports, radio mogul Given Mkhari is the brains behind the province's Capricorn FM and Gauteng province's Power FM.

Sowetan reported in 2017 that Mkhari also has licences for Rhythm FM and Beat FM in the Eastern Cape and Free State, respectively.

The media mogul shared with the publication that he's always been passionate about radio because the medium influenced his upbringing.

"Growing up, we never had television but relied on the radio for information and also entertainment. We listened to Radio Tsongaand Radio Lebowa," he said at the time.

The Limpopo-born businessman also proudly revealed that Radio Turf was his first station, where he was a manager and presenter.

Mkhari won a bursary to study at Bard University in the US after he graduated, where he was mentored by the late professor and writer Chinua Achebe.

Auditing firm is Reportedly Seeking to Liquidate Radio Boss Given Mkhari’s Company. Images: JacarandaFM and PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Given Mkhari attacks JJ Tabane, makes Damming allegations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the feud between seasoned TV and radio host JJ Tabane and his former employer, Given Mkhari, got out of hand.

The Capricorn and Power FM boss allegedly made damming allegations against JJ Tabane in a WhatsApp group on Monday, 24 March.

JJ Tabane refused to comment on Given Mkhari's allegations, citing ongoing legal proceedings over the matter.

Source: Briefly News