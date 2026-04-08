On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, City Makoti shared a TikTok sharing that she got composite veneers and how much she paid for the process

In the video, the reality TV star also shared her recovery process which included eating specific foods and practising dental hygiene

Social media reactions were mixed, with some impressed with the results and others shocked by the price

City Makoti shared how much she paid to get composite veneers. Image: thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Anika Dambuza has opened up about having new teeth. This comes almost two weeks after she shared that she had finally had her teeth whitened, having wanted to do it for a while.

The social media influencer who previously hogged headlines after sharing details about her marriage on her reality TV series, The Real City Makoti.

Now, Anika Dambuza, popularly known as City Makoti, shared how much she paid for her new teeth and the recovery process.

How much did City Makoti pay for her new teeth?

On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, City Makoti shared that she got the composite veneers at Smile Innova in Benoni. She explained how composite veneers are different from porcelain veneers.

“So, they build onto your teeth, whereas you might think of other veneers or crowns where they file away your tooth. My teeth are still here, and I can actually remove it and have my old teeth back. This process is obviously then much more affordable than your crowns, your other veneers, your porcelain veneers,” she said.

She said she paid R3,000 per tooth and initially wanted to do 6 teeth, but ended up doing 8 because she could still see the following teeth when she smiled. This brought her total to R24,000 for the veneers.

The mother of one explained that she didn’t do the bottom teeth because she is fine with them.

She said the procedure, which took about three hours, was not painful compared to when she had her teeth whitened. City Makoti shared her recovery process, which included eating certain foods and practising specific dental hygiene.

“I mostly ate white things afterwards, and after a few days, I had a little bit of coffee. But I would rinse my mouth, brush my teeth and even with this, the dentist suggested to just have a dry brush, a soft bristle brush after lunch and brushing your teeth morning, evening and flossing, which is something I've been doing now. With the whitening that was R6,500, and I'm really happy with the final product,” City Makoti said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after City Makoti gets new teeth and reveals price

In the comments, several netizens marvelled at the price City Makoti paid to get new teeth. Some shared their experiences after getting composite veneers and gave City Makoti advice.

Here are some of the comments:

Goth mommy69 remarked:

“3,000 per tooth😭 oh girl.”

langpiet asked:

“How long is it lasting, though?”

ThatGirlCurly shared:

“From experience, they stain and chip easily. So, you have to constantly maintain and stay away from certain foods.”

Madri said:

“I am a Dental Assistant, and I have to say well done! The Dentist did a wonderful job with your composite bonding. Enjoy your beautiful smile. Looks really great.”

🤍🌸 commented:

"It’s not expensive hey. You look great, beautiful smile ❤️🤭"

Fans reacted after City Makoti opened up about the cost of her new smile. Image: thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

SA criticises City Makoti for spilling details about her marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans heavily criticised City Makoti after she divulged a lot of details about her marriage with husband Sihle Dambuza.

On The Real City Makoti, Anika Dambuza spilled the private details on her lobola negotiations, and she has even made statements about their financial situation.

Source: Briefly News