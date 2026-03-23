City Makoti, Anika Dambuza, finally got her teeth professionally whitened after wanting to do it for almost the rest of her life

The bleaching product used during the procedure is powerful enough to burn gum tissue, which is why the dentist applied a thick protective barrier over the gums before starting

Post-whitening sensitivity left Dambuza reaching for Sensodyne toothpaste while also cutting out coffee, wine, turmeric, and anything else that could stain her freshly whitened teeth

Anika Dambuza had been wanting whiter teeth for as long as she could remember, and on 23 March 2026 she finally walked into Smile Innova in Benoni and made it happen.

Anika Dambuza during the whitening process. Images: @thecitymakoti

Source: TikTok

She took her followers through every single step of the procedure without leaving anything out. The TikTok clip on her account @thecitymakoti became the guide that Mzansi needed.

She did not go through this experience just for her own benefit either. She went in for every South African who had always wanted whiter teeth but never knew where to begin. For every person who had been putting it off because the process felt somewhat intimidating. She put everything on the table so that nobody else had to go in blind.

Nobody warned her about this

The dentist started by testing her tooth shade to figure out exactly where her teeth were sitting on the colour scale. Her teeth were not particularly yellow, so the dentist decided to go for the brighter end of the spectrum. Before any whitening product was applied, a thick protective barrier was placed carefully over her gums. The bleaching agent used in professional whitening is strong enough to burn gum tissue if it makes direct contact.

The procedure is done in two rounds of 20 minutes each, with a short break sitting between them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Tendani Makhavhu commented:

“Why didn't you risk drinking your coffee with a straw. 😂🤣🙈😜”

@angelmahlangu🦦 said:

“The difference is insane. 🥹”

@Sunsets wrote:

“FYI, whitening your teeth every year is not a good idea. The whitening/bleaching stuff they use is very harsh. It makes your teeth porous, which makes them more susceptible to day-to-day staining, cavities etc over time. It’s great when you are young, but if you care about having healthy teeth as you age, don’t do this annually.”​

@Tendani Makhavhu commented:

“It’s giving ‘Are you ready? Because prepare to be sick of me and my new smile.’“😍”

@Sharon asked:

“Was it expensive? I would like to do this too.”

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Source: Briefly News