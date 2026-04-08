On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Londie London reacted to explosive claims made by social media influencer Doromongy in a statement released on Instagram

The reality TV star's management hinted that they may take further action if necessary

Some social media users accused Doromongy of clout-chasing, while others questioned why Londie keeps releasing formal statements

Londie London reacted to Doromongy's explosive claims. Image: londie_london_official, doromongy_empire

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Londie London has responded to claims made by social media influencer Doromongy.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star has recently been in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Londie, one of the new talents who joined the Podcast and Chill Network, topped social media trending charts after she body-shamed socialite Dineo Moloisane.

While she apologised for comments she made during a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Thursday, 2 April 2026, Londie London was back in the news for allegedly threatening Doromongy on WhatsApp.

Londie London denies threatening Doromongy via WhatsApp

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared a statement originally released by Londie London’s management via her official Instagram account. Musa Khawula’s post was captioned:

“Londie London has issued a statement denying threatening Doromongy via WhatsApp.”

In the statement, Londie London’s management denied the allegations made by Doromongy. The Read The Room Podcast co-host’s team stated that she does not communicate with Doromongy in any capacity and does not have her phone number.

“We would like to state clearly that these claims are false. Londie has not sent any threatening messages to any individual. Furthermore, she does not communicate with the individuals referenced in these claims and does not have their contact details,” part of the statement reads.

The team also claimed that the number in a screenshot shared by Doromongy did not belong to Londie London.

“The phone number currently being circulated online is not associated with Londie London. We are in the process of investigating the origin of this number. It is also important to note that the ownership of the number can be independently verified through publicly available tools such as Truecaller, which confirm that it is not linked to our client,” the statement further reads.

Londie London’s management hinted that they might escalate the matter further if need be. They appealed to the public to stop spreading unverified allegations against Londie London.

“As management, we are handling this matter through the appropriate channels and will take further steps if necessary. We respectfully request that the public refrain from sharing unverified claims and allow the matter to be addressed responsibly,” the statement read.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts after Londie London breaks silence on Doromongy's claims

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some supported Londie London and accused Doromongy of clout-chasing, others criticised her.

Here are some of the comments:

@Reloadedd94 said:

“If the threats were real Doromongy and her ant 🐜 BBL would’ve posted the screenshots way before even talking about it. She just wanted to insert herself in the beef because they always wanted to have a problem with Londie; they had just been waiting.”

@Golden1883 asked:

“Does Londie know she can just write on her Insta story and keep it moving? No need for ama statements nkosyami.”

@Tsholo_______ remarked:

“Yho every day it's a statement 😭🥹”

@BirthedIWas asked:

“Wait, so slay queens have real management, or it's just them writing statements, signing as management?”

Mzansi reacted after Londie London dismissed Doromongy's claims. Image: londie_london_official, doromongy_empire

Source: Instagram

Londie London drags Thandeka Tshabalala

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Londie London dragged Big Brother Mzansi runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala.

This was after Thandeka appeared on Podcast and Chill as a guest and was rude to co-host Ghost Lady when she spoke about the hygiene subject.

Source: Briefly News