Pitso Mosimane is at the centre of a financial dispute linked to an international agent, involving claims of unpaid commission tied to his move to Iranian club Esteghlal

Legal action has reportedly been taken by Iranian agent Hamed Ghadiri against Moira Tlhagale’s agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management

Mosimane publicly responded to the allegations, insisting that he does not owe any money while confirming that the matter is being addressed through legal representatives

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane and his wife, Moira Tlhagale, are facing allegations of owing a significant sum of money to an international agent.

Pitso Mosimane faces claims of owing R1.2 million. Image:@pitsomosimane

Source: Instagram

Mosimane, who lost a R7.9 million legal battle with Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2025, remains the most successful coach in the club’s history, having won 11 trophies, including the CAF Champions League title in 2016.

He has reacted strongly to claims suggesting he owes R1.2 million in a disputed agent payment linked to a coaching deal that also involves his wife’s agency. The amount is reportedly tied to an unpaid commission owed to an international football agent.

Agent dispute over Esteghlal deal

Reports from the Daily Sun claim that Iranian agent Hamed Ghadiri has taken legal action against Tlhagale’s agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management (MT Sports). Ghadiri alleges that the agency failed to pay him for services rendered in securing Mosimane’s coaching position with Iranian club Esteghlal.

The legal action has been confirmed by Ghadiri’s legal team, Lyrique du Plessis of BDP Attorneys, who stated that a letter of demand was sent. However, they declined to provide further details. Moira Tlhagale did not respond to calls or messages.

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Mosimane responds to allegations

Mosimane has acknowledged the reports but firmly denied owing any money, stating that the matter is being handled legally between the parties involved.

“So did he run to the papers? You guys love tabloids. What I know is that the two lawyers are talking. But I don’t owe anyone money,” he said.

Ghadiri has expressed disappointment over the situation, claiming that Mosimane had assured him payment would be made after receiving a settlement from FIFA. His legal representatives also allege they have evidence of Mosimane acknowledging the debt in a WhatsApp message dated February 2026.

“It was further promised to our client that payment would be made once Pitso’s claim against the club before the FIFA Football Tribunal was resolved,” the lawyers stated.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane addressed allegations of owing R1.2 million to an Iranian agent. Image:@pitsomosimane

Source: Instagram

Mosimane, who has built an illustrious coaching career across the African continent with sides such as Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns, has been a free agent since parting ways with Iranian club Esteghlal in January 2025.

He has previously been linked with a return to coaching, with reports in 2025 suggesting interest from Egyptian club Zamalek SC as well as South African giants Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and a possible reunion with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pitso Mosimane on his controversial book

Briefly News previously reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was not happy after a book about him was published without his consent or consultation.

The book, titled Pitso Mosimane: Cry Baby or Misunderstood Genius?, was written by award-winning journalist Hosea P. Ramphekwa.

Source: Briefly News