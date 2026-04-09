On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, Londie London explained why she dissed socialite Dineo Moloisane during an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Thursday, 2 April

Addressing the comments during an episode of Read The Room, which she co-hosts with Phil Mphela and Shamiso, the reality TV star also blamed Sol Phenduka and Nota Baloyi

Social media users criticised her explanation, with many not accepting her classic excuse and calling out a lack of accountability

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Londie London explained why she dissed Dineo Moloisane on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: londie_london_official, dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Read The Room co-host Londie London gave a classic excuse for her comments about socialite Dineo Moloisane during a Podcast and Chill episode.

Londie London courted the ire of South Africans on social media after she body-shamed Dineo Moloisane during a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

While she apologised for her comments about Dineo, Londie further explained her behaviour in an episode of the Read The Room Podcast, which she co-hosts with Phil Mphela and Shamiso.

Londie London explains her comments on Dineo Moloisane

During the episode that premiered on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star blamed her comments on alcohol. She said she consumed alcohol to boost her confidence, but ended up losing control.

“I was drinking before the show because obviously I was nervous. I didn't know who I was gonna be on the show with. Yeah, I knew I was gonna be with Sol, but I didn't know Nota was also gonna be there. So, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, how am I gonna do this? It’s like I’m in the devil's den.’ So, I was just like, you know what, I gotta pick up my confidence, you know? So, with that, I just kept on drinking and drinking. Immediately when we started shooting the show, I was already sloshed,” Londie London said.

Londie London said the episode ranked high on her most embarrassing life moments. She also blamed Sol Phenduka and Nota Baloyi for putting her in a corner where she ended up saying things she regrets.

“For me, it was one of the most embarrassing moments I've had publicly because I've never been one to be on TV or anywhere drunk. So, for me, it wasn't a good look and obviously things were said, things were said to me. I felt like I was put in a corner during that show because, obviously, you know how Sol and Nota can be. It sort of felt like a bit of like an initiation. So yeah, I'm not proud of that episode. I'm glad to be back home,” she added.

Londie said she hasn’t been able to watch the episode, and the few minutes she has watched herself have felt cringeworthy.

“But when I watched that episode, I hadn't watched the whole episode, though. It feels like I'm watching someone else. It's like, ‘Oh my God, why is she saying that?’ So I wish someone could have just said, ‘Oh, Londie’,” Londie London said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Londie London's explanation

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Several netizens criticised Londie London’s excuse and resurfaced her comments about Nonku Williams.

Here are some of the comments:

@Leparagadi_Kego argued:

“Lol, okay. Let's say vele vele the alcohol was the influence, but deep down in her heart, she always wanted to voice all that out. So. The alcohol kinder gave her the go-ahead.”

@bussdownthoti said:

“They didn’t even set her up, Sol just asked what’s on your mind, and the girl sang like a canary 😂 She also had so many chances to just move that conversation a different way.”

@Andile_Mnune remarked:

“Blame it on the alcohol, no wonder Dineo didn't accept her apology, no sense of responsibility.”

@noko_joy asked:

“What corner? Cause she brought up Dineo out of nowhere.”

Mzansi reacted to Londie London's explanation. Image: londie_london_official, dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Londie London responds to Doromongy's allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Londie London reacted to explosive claims made by social media influencer Doromongy.

In a statement released on Instagram, the reality TV star's management hinted that they may take further action if necessary.

Source: Briefly News