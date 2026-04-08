A blogger has alleged that the supposed reason behind Londie London and Dineo Moloisane's escalating drama involves a man

The said man has been revealed, and it has ignited social media users, with many people roasting the individual

Peeps were left to pick sides after Londie London called Dineo Moloisane horse face on Podcast and Chill

A blogger claimed that there is a man who is allegedly behind Londie London and Dineo Moloisane’s drama. Image: Londielondonofficial, Dineomoloisane

Source: Instagram

Tension is still brewing between Londie London and Dineo Moloisane. This comes after Londie shaded Dineo on Podcast And Chill, calling her mean-spirited.

Why Londie and Dineo are fighting

X blogger @Musa_Khawula shared a photo of a man named Kwena, who is romantically linked to Londie London.

"Chomi, you may have been lost as to why Londie London and Dineo Moloisane are squabbling. Meet Londie London's boyfriend, Kwena, Londie London and Kwena have been seeing each other for a while, and they are even cohabiting.

Kwena previously dated Dineo Moloisane and later moved on to be with Londie London. Part of the issue is that Kwena is still available for Dineo Moloisane as they are still constantly talking, which is rubbing Londie London the wrong way," he wrote.

Fans were curious to know why Londie decided to refer to her as "horse face" who has "horse teeth."

At first, Londie apologised, saying the statements were out of character: "I just want to address something that has been trending online about me. I made mean comments about someone's appearance; Dineo and I would like to apologise. The comments were very mean, and I even hate to just rewatch that video. It was very out of character for me," she said.

On the other hand, Dineo rejected the apology, saying it was considered insincere and lacked accountability.

"After careful consideration, we wish to state unequivocally that this apology is not accepted. Firstly, the conduct is not out of character for Londie London, as similar behaviour has been demonstrated previously," said the influencer.

SA reacts to Londie and Dineo's drama

Below are some of the responses online:

@tfmakena said:

"So basically, the problem here is the boyfriend. Ey, i'ma need these girls to have a little bit of self-respect nyana. It's 2026, and we're still fighting over boys? Angeke ladies."

@Miemzing shared:

"Londie must just remove herself from all this drama by dumping the guy and focusing on her career and business."

@KaY_MoJeLa asked:

"Can’t ex’s be cool with each other? Akena Honours degree don’t come for me, Mara I’m a graduate."

SA revisits Dineo bodyshaming other women

In a previous report from Briefly News, a user unearthed an old article which depicted some of the mean comments made by Dineo Moloisane about Idols SA singer, Noma.

This came after the socialite had rejected Londie London's apology, calling it performative and insincere. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star said some mean things about Dineo Moloisane's physical appearance.

Source: Briefly News