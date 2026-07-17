Fine artist Leeroy Andile Cana allegedly claims he has been denied meaningful access to his daughter, Zingce, whom he shares with the late activist Zoleka Mandela

Cana reportedly appealed for a children's rights lawyer and wrote that he wants to spend more time with his daughter,

Old social media posts resurfaced, accusing Cana of abandoning Zoleka while she was pregnant and battling cancer, dividing public opinion online

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The father of Zoleka Mandela’s youngest child claims he was barred from seeing their daughter. Image: zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

Nearly three years after the passing of author and activist Zoleka Mandela in September 2023, the father of her youngest child is speaking out about being shut out of his daughter's life.

Fine artist Leeroy Andile Cana has gone public with his frustration, claiming the Mandela family has effectively denied him meaningful contact with his daughter, Zingce, who was Zoleka's sixth child.

According to a source close to Cana who spoke to Buzz Life News, the little girl has been living with the Mandela family since Zoleka died, and Cana's access has been severely limited. The insider says the tension traces back to how badly the relationship between Cana and Zoleka deteriorated in her final months.

"The relationship ended badly, and Zoleka made it clear that she wanted him to stay away from her family. He's devastated because people think he's a deadbeat father, but that's not how he sees himself. He wants to be involved in his daughter's life."

Leeroy Andile Cana's emotional plea for his daughter

The artist, who has built a reputation in the creative world for his hand-painted denim pieces, reportedly took to social media to voice his heartache directly.

"I'm not happy that I don't have much access to my child. I want her to be with me and play with me all the time. Daddy loves you. I'll be with you soon."

He allegedly asked his followers to refer him to a lawyer who specialises in children's legal matters.

His posts, however, unearthed mixed reactions, with several comments allegedly accusing him of abandoning Zoleka to cope with her pregnancy while battling a terminal illness.

On the other hand, some users reportedly defended Cana, with one person writing: "But you can't expect him to be with her out of pity. He was only going to treat her badly. She needed to be surrounded by people who loved her." Another commenter noted: "Women on cancer treatment are always advised to abstain or use birth control to avoid pregnancy, because of possible miscarriage or having a baby born with genetic complications."

Zoleka Mandela’s baby daddy, Leeroy Cama, accused her family of withholding access to his daughter from him. Image: markedbycana_thebestever

Source: Instagram

What Cana says about Zoleka's final wish

Before her death, Zoleka had shared how alone she felt during her pregnancy. Speaking to ZiMoja at the time, Cana acknowledged the rift while expressing hope that things could have been repaired.

"I know things were not perfect between us before her passing, but she had allowed me to see our child, and we were trying to mend things. I still think she was hurt when we separated. I was hoping to mend things, but I guess God had other plans."

He also revealed that he honoured Zoleka's final wishes by staying away from her funeral after learning his name appeared on a handwritten list of people she allegedly did not want at the service.

In response to Cana's claims, an associate of the Mandela family reportedly shot the entrepreneur down.

"He does nothing for the child, so? Allow the child to be raised in a healthy and happy environment, that is what is happening right now."

Peers mourn Seputla Sebogodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared touching tributes from fellow thespians, celebrating Seputla Sebogodi's legacy.

They remembered the man he was behind the scenes, describing him as hilarious and incredibly down to earth.

Source: Briefly News