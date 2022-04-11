Zoleka Mandela has shared that she welcomed her sixth baby Zingce Zobuhle Mandela just a day before she turned 42-years-old

The author and activist shared the news of the new addition to her family with her fans and followers on her Instagram page

The grateful mom of six who spent her birthday in the hospital thanked her loved ones for the warm birthday wishes on her special day

Zoleka Mandela celebrated her 42nd birthday in hospital after welcoming her sixth baby Zingce just a day before her birthday.

Zoleka Mandela is celebrating the birth of her baby girl Zingce who was born over the weekend. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

The popular activist and author shared the news of the arrival of her bundle of joy on her Instagram page.

She shared a picture of the hospital card and wrote that she was grateful that baby Zingce had chosen her to be her mom. She wrote:

"8.4.2022. Dear Diary, this morning (11.10am) I gave birth to my daughter, Zingce Zobuhle Mandela, a day before my 42nd birthday! To my daughter —We did it, baby. Just me and you. Thank you for choosing me as your mom."

TimesLIVE reports that a visibly tired Zoleka also posted a short video on her birthday thanking her fans and loved ones for their birthday wishes. She also told her fans that the baby is doing well. She said:

"Zingce and I are still in hospital. The nurse keeps saying she eats a lot and she’s such an incredibly active baby. OMG. I’m so exhausted but mostly happy and excited about having given birth to my sixth child!"

