DJ Shimza recently hosted his house music festival called Kunye and those who attended have got quite a bit of criticism for the musician

People were not pleased with the quality of the event and said there was a shortage of seating and ice on top of paying their life savings for a drink

Shimza has seen all of the concerns voiced on social media and replied in a very dismissive manner, telling peeps they need to learn about events

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Shimza's festival has had some rather dizzy reviews. Peeps are not happy with the standard set by the musician and feel he could have done so much better to ensure fans get their money's worth. However, Shimza does not seem too fazed.

Shimza has replied to fans who feel his event was not up to par. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that those who attended Kunye were left disappointed multiple times throughout the day. Firstly, the event organisers failed to provide enough seating for people, then as the day went on there was no ice available at the bars. To top off the bar dilemma, drinks cost an arm and a leg.

Peeps voiced their concerns on Twitter, as they felt the DJ did not respect their business. Shimza saw all of the tweets and decided to respond with advice rather than solutions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shimza's response?

"Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background, a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming."

DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane go at it again, SA leader a no show

Briefly News reported DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane were back at it again, coming for each other in the Twitter streets. This battle of the tweets serves as round two for the musician and the politician, all stemming from the R15 million sports ground scandal.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that Shimza and Maimane had a heated exchange on social media after the DJ decided to weigh in on Athi Geleba's comments about the sports field in Eastern Cape that did not live up to its price tag.

While many questioned the Government head of communications' justification of the cost of the stadium, Maimane came up with the perfect way to call Geleba's bluff, saying:

"Even Shimza can't spin these turntables."

Source: Briefly.co.za