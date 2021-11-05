Actress Masasa Mbangeni recently found her name swirling around pregnancy rumours on the internet after fans noticed she put on a bit of weight

The celeb had a perfectly good reason for her extra kilos but it wasn't what everyone was guessing it to be, Masasa revealed it was her happiness manifesting

The actress said that her weight gain had a lot to do with her man but the most surprising part was how she had to explain it on social media

The Twitter zoom investigators thought they hit the jackpot when they saw Masasa Mbangeni's tiny little muffin top. The actress quickly shut down the speculations and gave fans the real reason she's picked up a few kgs.

Masasa Mbangeni has cleared up the pregnancy rumours. Image: @madlomo2

Source: Instagram

Masasa Mbangeni is happily in love with bae Gwydion Benyon and her body is showing it. Best believe her relationship weight did not slide over the heads of her followers. OKMzansi reports that former Scandal! actress had to quickly shut down pregnancy rumours before they got out of hand.

Masasa took to Twitter to clear up the whispers about her having a little bun in the oven. Mbangeni was still able to find the humour in the situation when she tweeted:

"Guys, I’m not pregnant I’m just fat, happily so. DMs on IG and Twitter about the contents of my uterus are on an upward surge again."

Some followers responded to her addressing the rumours. While some laughed with her, others really did not understand why she was put in a position to have to explain herself.

