Katlego Maboe and his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller had one of the messiest separations when a video went viral of Monique moments after catching him cheating

Katlego lost everything including his job on Expresso and his gig with Outsurance and the legal battle between the former lovers is still dragging

Monique has been dealing with plenty of backlash from haters trying to point her out in a negative light but she is staying strong amidst the chaos

The case of Katlego Maboe and Monique Muller just continues to get messier with each month that they await a court date. One thing that stays constant is that Muller has her eye on the end goal and is brushing off all of the hate along the way.

IOL reports that Katlego's best friends recently came out with some shocking allegations against Maboe's former lover Monique Muller. Volo claimed that he had witnessed some unsavoury treatment of his best friend by his ex-girlfriend. He wrote:

"His partner was pregnant and threatening to leave with the child, so he could never meet him if he got on the plane to Ukraine. The reason for the threats? She was suspicious of the nature of Katlego and @zbzoebrown’s relationship. She always has been. Kat had tried to leave his relationship before. He tried to reach out to his friends."

TimesLIVE reports that Monique was having none of it. The infamous ex took to her Instagram stories to address what was said in the Twitter thread along with everything else going around about her.

"Still outchea minding my business while the court of public opinion has made their judgment. I'm patiently waiting on judicial judgment. It's obviously taking long because of all that 'no evidence' y'all be talking about."

Katlego Maboe: embattled media personality focuses on rebuilding life

Briefly News reported Katlego Maboe is attempting to pick up the pieces of his life after he was cancelled by Mzansi following a cheating scandal. The media personality was dropped by brands and fired from the TV show he worked at.

Following that, Maboe disappeared from the limelight for a while. But it seems he has now decided to start again, according to ZAlebs. The publication reported that Maboe shared a picture of himself in the studio with the caption:

“Rebuilding.”

Source: Briefly.co.za